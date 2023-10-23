F1 Academy: Marta Garcia is the first title winner

Marta Garcia is the first winner of the F1 Academy. In the supporting programme of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, the 23-year-old celebrated her seventh victory of the season and the title win.

German Carrie Schreiner (ART) failed to score any points in Austin and finished the season in eleventh place in the newly founded women's racing series. She was able to celebrate a race win in Zandvoort.

The F1 Academy, successor to the W-Series, offers female racing drivers a new platform to demonstrate their skills and make the leap into Formula 1.

Bianca Bustamante, an F1 Academy driver, made headlines recently when she became the first woman to join McLaren's driver development programme during the US GP. Garcia's performance and her title are likely to have made an impression.

"I feel really good, unbelievable. When I won, when I crossed the chequered flag, I didn't really feel it yet, I don't know why! But afterwards, on the run-out lap, I got a bit emotional and thought about all the hard work we've done with the team this year. Of course it's great to win the title, to be the first champion of the F1 Academy, it's a great feeling," Garcia said.

Next season, the racing series will be held at Formula One circuits in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Garcia will enter the race as the reigning champion. The races will be broadcast live on TV, in Germany on the pay-TV channel Sky.

In addition, ten selected female drivers from the F1 Academy will receive support from the currently active Formula 1 teams in the future, which should boost their career prospects.

"It's mega that the F1 Academy now always races together with Formula 1 and everything can be seen live on TV. That will give women in motorsport another big boost," said Schreiner.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10