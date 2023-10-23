F1 Academy: Marta Garcia is the first title winner
German Carrie Schreiner (ART) failed to score any points in Austin and finished the season in eleventh place in the newly founded women's racing series. She was able to celebrate a race win in Zandvoort.
The F1 Academy, successor to the W-Series, offers female racing drivers a new platform to demonstrate their skills and make the leap into Formula 1.
Bianca Bustamante, an F1 Academy driver, made headlines recently when she became the first woman to join McLaren's driver development programme during the US GP. Garcia's performance and her title are likely to have made an impression.
"I feel really good, unbelievable. When I won, when I crossed the chequered flag, I didn't really feel it yet, I don't know why! But afterwards, on the run-out lap, I got a bit emotional and thought about all the hard work we've done with the team this year. Of course it's great to win the title, to be the first champion of the F1 Academy, it's a great feeling," Garcia said.
Next season, the racing series will be held at Formula One circuits in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Garcia will enter the race as the reigning champion. The races will be broadcast live on TV, in Germany on the pay-TV channel Sky.
In addition, ten selected female drivers from the F1 Academy will receive support from the currently active Formula 1 teams in the future, which should boost their career prospects.
"It's mega that the F1 Academy now always races together with Formula 1 and everything can be seen live on TV. That will give women in motorsport another big boost," said Schreiner.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10