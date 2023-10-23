Vasseur on Leclerc criticism: Not a good choice made
Charles Leclerc was completely fed up after the USA GP. And that was even before it was clear that he had been disqualified because the floor plate did not comply with the regulations. He had only finished sixth and had complained several times during the race.
The Monegasque had been annoyed by the Ferrari strategy. "It was the wrong strategy. A one-stop strategy in a race like that was not the right way to go. For some reason our numbers said that a one-stopper should be much closer to a two-stopper and obviously that didn't happen. What a shame!"
Leclerc continued, "I don't understand why our numbers can create such a wrong picture there. We really need to look at that. If I start from pole and at the end Carlos is ten seconds ahead of me, then something just can't be right."
Looking at the season as a whole, there have been good races, Leclerc said, "other races where we didn't make the best decisions. If you don't have the pace in the car, every choice is bad because then you are slower. Afterwards you are smarter. It was definitely one of those races where the strategy wasn't right."
What does team boss Freed Vasseur say about the criticism of his top star? "I'm not sure if he was complaining about why, because he knows that. The situation is that the strategy at the end of the race was not good. We didn't make a good choice. But that's life," Vasseur said on Sky, also speaking before the disqualification was determined.
He also explained how the strategy came about. "Because the wear on Charles' car was very good at the beginning. We expected that he could drive longer. Then we understood that the plan was not good. We made a mistake."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10