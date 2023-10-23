Vasseur on Leclerc criticism: Not a good choice made

Even before Charles Leclerc's disqualification was certain, there were signs of a spat at Ferrari over the right strategy. Team boss Fred Vasseur reacted somewhat huffily to Leclerc's criticism.

Charles Leclerc was completely fed up after the USA GP. And that was even before it was clear that he had been disqualified because the floor plate did not comply with the regulations. He had only finished sixth and had complained several times during the race.

The Monegasque had been annoyed by the Ferrari strategy. "It was the wrong strategy. A one-stop strategy in a race like that was not the right way to go. For some reason our numbers said that a one-stopper should be much closer to a two-stopper and obviously that didn't happen. What a shame!"

Leclerc continued, "I don't understand why our numbers can create such a wrong picture there. We really need to look at that. If I start from pole and at the end Carlos is ten seconds ahead of me, then something just can't be right."

Looking at the season as a whole, there have been good races, Leclerc said, "other races where we didn't make the best decisions. If you don't have the pace in the car, every choice is bad because then you are slower. Afterwards you are smarter. It was definitely one of those races where the strategy wasn't right."

What does team boss Freed Vasseur say about the criticism of his top star? "I'm not sure if he was complaining about why, because he knows that. The situation is that the strategy at the end of the race was not good. We didn't make a good choice. But that's life," Vasseur said on Sky, also speaking before the disqualification was determined.

He also explained how the strategy came about. "Because the wear on Charles' car was very good at the beginning. We expected that he could drive longer. Then we understood that the plan was not good. We made a mistake."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10