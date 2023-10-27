1998 GP season: Unexpected trip to Japan

Actually, I had already resigned myself to never having managed to commentate on Formula 1 at the Ring or in Hockenheim. The organisers AvD usually hired the esteemed colleagues Jochen Luck or Kalli Hufstadt. Over the decades, I have commented on well over 1000 touring car, sports car, formula and brand cup races, but not a single Grand Prix. Something was missing.

On 27 October 1998, a Tuesday around 11 a.m., that changed abruptly. A call from RTL sports director Michael Lion: "We need you at the Formula 1 World Championship final in Suzuka. Our colleague Heiko Wasser has to undergo an urgent operation and can't make it. The flight ticket is already on its way to you, you will fly from Frankfurt tomorrow, everything else will be told to you by our guide, who will be waiting for you at the airport and will accompany you."

To my objection that I had never commented on an F1 race live, let alone on TV, and that I didn't think I could do it so unprepared, the sports director replied impassively: "No excuses, you'll do it. And besides, you have Christian Danner as your partner on site. On the long flight you can read up on everything important."

Fortunately, I had watched the Formula 1 broadcasts on TV as often as possible in the years up to that point and was thus at least superficially up to date with what was going on.



So on 28 October 1998 at 2 p.m. I started my journey on Cathay Pacific flight CX 288 to the first and only Formula 1 event of my entire time as a reporter. And then the hot World Championship final with the title candidates Mika Häkkinen and Michael Schumacher. At the airport in Frankfurt, I was met by RTL's travel guide Wolfgang Eickwinkel, an ex-racing driver and a real Ruhrpott original.



We flew via Hong Kong to Nagoya. There I checked into the Century Hyatt Nagoya Hotel, where the first thing I received at reception was a nice welcome message from our RTL production manager Bettina Leidiger. She took touching care of everything and everyone on site, coordinated the processes and was always approachable.



From now on, I was part of an extremely friendly and cordial RTL team that gave me the good feeling of being in good hands in a foreign country and in an unfamiliar profession. Every day, the team commuted between Nagoya and Suzuka on the high-speed train "Shinkanse".



During a walk through the paddock, Christian Danner patiently introduced me to important F1 people. He exuded a lot of calm and allayed my fears about possible lack of expertise. "Don't worry, the two of us can handle it. I'll do all the technical, team politics and background, you just narrate in reporter style what you see on the track."



With this arrangement, we got through qualifying and the race just fine. Beforehand, we visited our announcer's seat on the upper level of the main grandstand with a view of the home straight including the entrance and exit bends as well as the pit area opposite.



It was all rather cramped in the booth, and the space was just enough for Christian and me to sit next to each other. For Wolfgang Eickwinkel as the liaison man with Cologne, there was only one seat left directly behind the two of us.



Nevertheless, I felt comfortable in every second at the commentator's seat, surrounded by Christian as an expert (this was his first year at RTL, by the way) and data whisperer Eickwinkel, who kept in touch with the Cologne database online.



Sports director Michael Lion himself was my lead editor from the studio in Cologne - I found his commands in my ear almost reassuring ("You're doing great, everything's going well, keep it up, commercials in 60 seconds").



Unfortunately, the excitement was a bit lost due to the starting mishap and the later retirement of world championship candidate Michael Schumacher in the Ferrari, but Mika Häkkinen's jubilant scenes about his first world championship title in the McLaren-Mercedes compensated for that.



I can still see the picture of Mika leaving the parc fermé in a frenzy of joy and instead of going to the award ceremony as usual, he first celebrated his personal lap of honour up and down the pit lane with his helmet in his hand and then on the track in front of the main grandstand. The fact that he was breaking the rigid Ecclestone protocol didn't matter to him at that moment. He could hardly be contained, kept running back and forth and had to be steered towards the podium with gentle force. Christian and I were happy to comment on this wonderful human reaction as we personally felt it. For me, it was perhaps the most beautiful moment of the entire broadcast.



When we took the train back to Nagoya on the evening of the race Sunday and dived into the nightlife with the hard core of the group, a huge burden fell off me. The rice wine "sake" then made me fall out of my shoes pretty quickly and gently slumber to the amusement of my colleagues ...



The transfer from Frankfurt airport to the RTL broadcasting centre in Aachener Straße in Cologne in the early morning of 2 November 1998 marked the end of the Japan trip for the crew and for me. I was just proud and happy to have accepted the challenge and to have had this important experience. The fact that I was also able to work with such a collegial crew in an almost familiar atmosphere, I considered a lucky coincidence.



I would have been an idiot if I hadn't taken this chance for fear of embarrassment. Especially since the subsequent reviews of my premiere in the print media and the obligatory editorial debriefing were quite good. When I watched the recording afterwards and relaxed, I discovered a lot of small mistakes and inattentions ...



But my most important insight from the Japan weekend was that Formula 1 would not have been my thing because it was and is too cold, impersonal and hectic for my liking. I felt much more comfortable at the microphone in the touring car, GT and sports car races. Nevertheless, the WRC finale in Suzuka was an important station that I wouldn't want to miss in my life as a commentator.