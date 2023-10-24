Glock: Boos against Verstappen "an absolute no-go
Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has sharply criticised the booing of Max Verstappen. The spectators at the USA GP had made their displeasure known after the Dutchman's 50th victory.
"Why Max Verstappen was booed after his victory in Austin is incomprehensible to me," Glock wrote in his Sky column.
"Maybe it's due to the issue between Sergio Perez and Red Bull, but Verstappen has nothing to do with that. That's why I can't understand it at all," Glock continued.
It's a shame for the sport because Verstappen is an exceptional athlete who has delivered an incredible performance this year, Glock said: "That's an absolute no-go in my eyes, you shouldn't do that."
Verstappen, however, is relaxed about the boos.
When asked by "Viaplay" if the boos were annoying, Verstappen replied, "No, no. In the end, I'm the one who takes home the trophy, so everything is fine with me!" He said and laughed.
Things are unlikely to get any cosier for Verstappen next weekend, as Formula One then makes a stop in Mexico, the home of his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who has once again been duped by Verstappen in sporting terms this season.
Asked if he expected a more hostile reception at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Verstappen remained relaxed: "Then I'll still be the one bringing home the trophies."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10