Glock: Boos against Verstappen "an absolute no-go

After an entertaining USA GP, the boos against winner Max Verstappen were a big topic. Sky pundit Timo Glock strongly condemned the fan reactions.

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has sharply criticised the booing of Max Verstappen. The spectators at the USA GP had made their displeasure known after the Dutchman's 50th victory.

"Why Max Verstappen was booed after his victory in Austin is incomprehensible to me," Glock wrote in his Sky column.

"Maybe it's due to the issue between Sergio Perez and Red Bull, but Verstappen has nothing to do with that. That's why I can't understand it at all," Glock continued.

It's a shame for the sport because Verstappen is an exceptional athlete who has delivered an incredible performance this year, Glock said: "That's an absolute no-go in my eyes, you shouldn't do that."

Verstappen, however, is relaxed about the boos.

When asked by "Viaplay" if the boos were annoying, Verstappen replied, "No, no. In the end, I'm the one who takes home the trophy, so everything is fine with me!" He said and laughed.

Things are unlikely to get any cosier for Verstappen next weekend, as Formula One then makes a stop in Mexico, the home of his team-mate Sergio Pérez, who has once again been duped by Verstappen in sporting terms this season.

Asked if he expected a more hostile reception at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Verstappen remained relaxed: "Then I'll still be the one bringing home the trophies."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10