Hülkenberg gobsmacked: Lauda, Mansell and Prost overtaken

Nico Hülkenberg will complete his 200th race in Formula 1 next weekend in Mexico. One statistic catches him on the wrong foot.

Nico Hülkenberg was completely surprised. He had no idea what Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Niki Lauda have in common from next Sunday. The answer: all of them have completed fewer races in Formula 1 than the Emmericher. He will drive his 200th race on Sunday in Mexico.

That means he will finally overtake Prost, who, like Hülk, currently has 199 races to his name. He had already overtaken Lauda and Mansell before.

"It's not entirely fair, of course, because there used to be fewer races per season. But nevertheless, it's quite an impressive achievement. For me, 200 races simply means that I haven't done too badly so far," Hülkenberg told SID.

The recipe for surviving this long in motorsport's premier class? "Performance. Formula 1 is an extremely performance-oriented business, not always, but most of the time the seats are awarded according to that. And I think I've often made a convincing case on the track in my career."

The fact that he has often been overshadowed by the great German drivers such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel or Nico Rosberg in his career, which took him to Formula 1 back in 2010, doesn't bother him.

"There, someone who's been around for a long time but tends to swim around in midfield is not the big issue. There's always less music at the back, but I don't have a problem with that," Hülkenberg said.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10