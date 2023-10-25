Hülkenberg gobsmacked: Lauda, Mansell and Prost overtaken
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Nico Hülkenberg was completely surprised. He had no idea what Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Niki Lauda have in common from next Sunday. The answer: all of them have completed fewer races in Formula 1 than the Emmericher. He will drive his 200th race on Sunday in Mexico.
That means he will finally overtake Prost, who, like Hülk, currently has 199 races to his name. He had already overtaken Lauda and Mansell before.
"It's not entirely fair, of course, because there used to be fewer races per season. But nevertheless, it's quite an impressive achievement. For me, 200 races simply means that I haven't done too badly so far," Hülkenberg told SID.
The recipe for surviving this long in motorsport's premier class? "Performance. Formula 1 is an extremely performance-oriented business, not always, but most of the time the seats are awarded according to that. And I think I've often made a convincing case on the track in my career."
The fact that he has often been overshadowed by the great German drivers such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel or Nico Rosberg in his career, which took him to Formula 1 back in 2010, doesn't bother him.
"There, someone who's been around for a long time but tends to swim around in midfield is not the big issue. There's always less music at the back, but I don't have a problem with that," Hülkenberg said.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10