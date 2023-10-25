Pérez vs Verstappen: Horner reveals the turning point

After a good start to the Formula 1 season, Sergio Pérez has been dismantled by Max Verstappen. Christian Horner believes he knows the turning point.

What happened to Sergio Pérez this season? At the beginning, the Mexican was on a par with Max Verstappen, at least in terms of points. But the Dutchman is now the world champion for the third time, he currently has a 226-point lead over his team-mate.

Pérez was literally dismantled. What happened to the 33-year-old? For team boss Christian Horner, there is a "decisive moment". It's the Miami GP.

It was the fifth race of the season. Pérez was only six points behind at that point. He had won two races, the same number as Verstappen. Moreover, the tailwind from the Azerbaijan weekend was enormous, Pérez had won Sprint and GP. But then came Miami.

"Checo had a penalty there, if you like. He had won in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, his confidence was good. And then Max wins the race even though he had come into a red in qualifying and could only start ninth," Horner recalled.

"I guess that was quite brutal mentally for Checo. Because with any athlete, mental strength plays a key role. And then Monaco came and it added up even more because Max was basically all trumps from then on," Horner said.

In fact, Pérez had no chance after Miami and had to let his team-mate pull away more and more. While Verstappen won one race after the other, Pérez was unable to get anything going, especially in qualifying.

USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10