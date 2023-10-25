Pérez vs Verstappen: Horner reveals the turning point
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
What happened to Sergio Pérez this season? At the beginning, the Mexican was on a par with Max Verstappen, at least in terms of points. But the Dutchman is now the world champion for the third time, he currently has a 226-point lead over his team-mate.
Pérez was literally dismantled. What happened to the 33-year-old? For team boss Christian Horner, there is a "decisive moment". It's the Miami GP.
It was the fifth race of the season. Pérez was only six points behind at that point. He had won two races, the same number as Verstappen. Moreover, the tailwind from the Azerbaijan weekend was enormous, Pérez had won Sprint and GP. But then came Miami.
"Checo had a penalty there, if you like. He had won in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, his confidence was good. And then Max wins the race even though he had come into a red in qualifying and could only start ninth," Horner recalled.
"I guess that was quite brutal mentally for Checo. Because with any athlete, mental strength plays a key role. And then Monaco came and it added up even more because Max was basically all trumps from then on," Horner said.
In fact, Pérez had no chance after Miami and had to let his team-mate pull away more and more. While Verstappen won one race after the other, Pérez was unable to get anything going, especially in qualifying.
USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10