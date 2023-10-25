Alpine continues to rebuild: ex-Ferrari man Meignan arrives
Alpine has signed Eric Meignan as its new technical director. "We can confirm that Eric Meignan has joined the team as Technical Director from Viry," an Alpine spokesperson told formula1.com, adding: "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will oversee the development of the Alpine Power Unit, with a particular focus on the 2026 regulations."
Meignan is an experienced man, having most recently spent three and a half years as head of department at Ferrari in Maranello. Before that he worked for Mercedes High Performance Powertrains for four years. He has already been on duty at Alpine's engine base since the beginning of the month and will report to interim team boss Bruno Famin.
Meignan is the latest recruit in a mid-season shake-up at Alpine, which culminated in this year's Belgian GP weekend. Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane had to take their hats after the race, and technician Pat Fry had also said goodbye, going to Williams.
Already at the beginning of 2022, technician Marcin Budkowski and racing legend Alain Prost were said goodbye as special ambassadors. In July 2023, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was already moved aside.
Bruno Famin, Vice-President of Alpine Motorsports, is in charge of the GP racing team with Pierre Gasly and Estebaban Ocon. Interim sporting director is Julian Rouse (head of Alpine's driver academy), and chief technician is Matt Harman.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10