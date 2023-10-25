Alpine continues to rebuild: ex-Ferrari man Meignan arrives

At Alpine, the personnel reorganisation continues. As the racing team confirmed, Eric Meignan will be the new technical director in charge of the engine department.

Alpine has signed Eric Meignan as its new technical director. "We can confirm that Eric Meignan has joined the team as Technical Director from Viry," an Alpine spokesperson told formula1.com, adding: "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will oversee the development of the Alpine Power Unit, with a particular focus on the 2026 regulations."

Meignan is an experienced man, having most recently spent three and a half years as head of department at Ferrari in Maranello. Before that he worked for Mercedes High Performance Powertrains for four years. He has already been on duty at Alpine's engine base since the beginning of the month and will report to interim team boss Bruno Famin.

Meignan is the latest recruit in a mid-season shake-up at Alpine, which culminated in this year's Belgian GP weekend. Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane had to take their hats after the race, and technician Pat Fry had also said goodbye, going to Williams.

Already at the beginning of 2022, technician Marcin Budkowski and racing legend Alain Prost were said goodbye as special ambassadors. In July 2023, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was already moved aside.

Bruno Famin, Vice-President of Alpine Motorsports, is in charge of the GP racing team with Pierre Gasly and Estebaban Ocon. Interim sporting director is Julian Rouse (head of Alpine's driver academy), and chief technician is Matt Harman.

