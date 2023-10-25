Mexico GP on TV: Extreme impact on the car

Formula 1 travels from the USA to Mexico, where the next GP is already scheduled for this weekend. The location sometimes has extreme effects on the car.

Formula 1 is holding its next race this weekend. From the USA, it's off to Mexico. To get you in the mood, we have compiled some facts and information about the race weekend.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the third shortest track on the 2023 F1 calendar, after Zandvoort and Monaco.

The track has the longest distance from pole position to the first braking zone at 811 metres.



Mexico City is located at an altitude of over 2,200 metres, which affects the car in various ways.



Due to the high altitude and the resulting low air density, the air is incredibly thin.



The ambient pressure is 782mb, by far the lowest of the season.



The oxygen content is 78% of the value at sea level. This has a big impact on the aerodynamics and the power unit.



The power unit has a decent drop in performance due to the thin air. The turbocharger compensates for some of the power loss, but not all, and has to work much harder than in normal conditions.



Because of the altitude, we drive with a high-downforce package in Mexico City, but with the downforce level of Monza.



The top speeds are therefore among the highest of the season and usually exceed 350 km/h.



The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez still largely follows the original track layout designed in 1959.



The main difference is that the earlier, scarier version of the Peraltada curve has been halved.



The first World Championship round was held on this circuit in 1963 before the Grand Prix disappeared from the racing calendar again after 1970.



F1 raced at the circuit for the second time between 1989 and 1992 before the premier class returned in 2015. On the comeback, the race was won by Nico Rosberg for our team.



The best way to find out how the action on the track is developing is with our live ticker; in addition, as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.

Mexico GP on TV

Friday, 27 October

07.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023

09.50: Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: The DNA of a Champion

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023

13.50: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Mexico

19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference

20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage First free practice session

20.30 hrs: First free practice session

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Herbert/Nürburgring 1999

23.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

23.40 hrs: ORF1 - Highlights First Free Practice Session

23.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning Coverage Second Free Practice

23.55: ORF1 - Start of Second Free Practice Coverage

00.00 hrs: Second free practice session

Saturday, 28 October

02.30: Sky Sport F1 - First Free Practice Replay

04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second Free Practice Replay

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2023 in Austin

08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2017 in Mexico

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

10.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2019 in Mexico

12.30: Sky Sport F1 - First Free Practice Replay

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second Free Practice Replay

4.30pm: Sky Sport F1 - Jackie Stewart - Formula 1 Icon

18.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Austin 2023 Repetition

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Free Practice Coverage

19.30 hrs: Third free practice session

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets...Mick Schumacher

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage

22.50: ORF2 - Start of qualifying coverage

23.35: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage

23.00: Qualifying

Sunday, 29 October

00.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference

01.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

02.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Third Free Practice Replay

03.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023

03.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay

08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Moments of Brilliance - James Hunt

10.55am: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Button/Canada 2011

12.10pm: Sky Sport F1 - Jackie Stewart - Icon of Formula 1

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico

19.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews

20.25 hrs: ORF1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

20.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports

20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

20.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: ORF1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: Grand Prix of Mexico (71 laps)

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

23.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome

23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

23.55: ServusTV - Race Highlights