Mexico GP on TV: Extreme impact on the car

Formula 1 is holding its next race this weekend. From the USA, it's off to Mexico. To get you in the mood, we have compiled some facts and information about the race weekend.
The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the third shortest track on the 2023 F1 calendar, after Zandvoort and Monaco.
The track has the longest distance from pole position to the first braking zone at 811 metres.
Mexico City is located at an altitude of over 2,200 metres, which affects the car in various ways.
Due to the high altitude and the resulting low air density, the air is incredibly thin.
The ambient pressure is 782mb, by far the lowest of the season.
The oxygen content is 78% of the value at sea level. This has a big impact on the aerodynamics and the power unit.
The power unit has a decent drop in performance due to the thin air. The turbocharger compensates for some of the power loss, but not all, and has to work much harder than in normal conditions.
Because of the altitude, we drive with a high-downforce package in Mexico City, but with the downforce level of Monza.
The top speeds are therefore among the highest of the season and usually exceed 350 km/h.
The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez still largely follows the original track layout designed in 1959.
The main difference is that the earlier, scarier version of the Peraltada curve has been halved.
The first World Championship round was held on this circuit in 1963 before the Grand Prix disappeared from the racing calendar again after 1970.
F1 raced at the circuit for the second time between 1989 and 1992 before the premier class returned in 2015. On the comeback, the race was won by Nico Rosberg for our team.
The best way to find out how the action on the track is developing is with our live ticker; in addition, as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.
Mexico GP on TV
Friday, 27 October
