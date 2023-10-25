Mexico mission! How Mercedes prepares Talent Vesti

Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti will make his debut at a Formula 1 race weekend. He was meticulously prepared for the race in Mexico. He also contributed his share.

Frederik Vesti is rightly looking forward to his first appearance in an F1 car at a Grand Prix weekend. It will be a proud moment for the Dane, but he is also aware that he has an important job to do.

"It's my first ever free practice session, so of course my expectations are high, but there's a checklist I have to work through and tick all the boxes, and that's what I'm going to focus on," said Vesti.

How specifically has he prepared? "From my side, physical and mental preparation is also one of the most important things. The neck needs a lot of training in the run-up to a Formula 1 session. Formula 2 is hard to drive, but the transition to Formula 1 is so big, especially physically, that it takes many weeks, almost months, to prepare for such a session," he said.

He eats very well, trains a lot, especially his neck, and as for the mental aspect, he tries to meet the right expectations, Vesti said: "It's not necessarily about lap times, it's about getting through the day as well as possible."

What is Mercedes doing to prepare him for his stint? "We can recreate a lot of things in the simulator. For Fred's entry, we've set up a session with George's race engineers so he can go through all the communication and expressions they use to prepare, and then he'll help us with the pre-event work as well," says Zhaoming Li, Senior Performance and Simulation Engineer.

Holly Chapman, Trackside Power Unit Engineer, adds, "To make sure a rookie driver is fully prepared to drive the car, we go through a set of slides with him that covers all the basics he needs to know. As he gets more experience, we can then add to that, but we really tailor it to the rookie at that point."

The learning process continues even when the rider is on the track. Hugues Bretonnier, Senior Performance Engineer, explains, "As with the entry drivers, there will be an opportunity to look at the data between runs. We can discuss with the engineers how to build his confidence and improve the speed in some corners, using different tools on board and adjusting the set-up to try and progress our weekend according to our operational plan."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says: "A first practice session is the next step in his development and we are delighted to be able to offer him this opportunity. He is a talented young driver who is not only fast but also attentive, and he understands exactly what the team expects from him in the car. I'm sure he'll put in a good performance and create a solid base for us to work from this weekend."

