Mexico mission! How Mercedes prepares Talent Vesti
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Frederik Vesti is rightly looking forward to his first appearance in an F1 car at a Grand Prix weekend. It will be a proud moment for the Dane, but he is also aware that he has an important job to do.
"It's my first ever free practice session, so of course my expectations are high, but there's a checklist I have to work through and tick all the boxes, and that's what I'm going to focus on," said Vesti.
How specifically has he prepared? "From my side, physical and mental preparation is also one of the most important things. The neck needs a lot of training in the run-up to a Formula 1 session. Formula 2 is hard to drive, but the transition to Formula 1 is so big, especially physically, that it takes many weeks, almost months, to prepare for such a session," he said.
He eats very well, trains a lot, especially his neck, and as for the mental aspect, he tries to meet the right expectations, Vesti said: "It's not necessarily about lap times, it's about getting through the day as well as possible."
What is Mercedes doing to prepare him for his stint? "We can recreate a lot of things in the simulator. For Fred's entry, we've set up a session with George's race engineers so he can go through all the communication and expressions they use to prepare, and then he'll help us with the pre-event work as well," says Zhaoming Li, Senior Performance and Simulation Engineer.
Holly Chapman, Trackside Power Unit Engineer, adds, "To make sure a rookie driver is fully prepared to drive the car, we go through a set of slides with him that covers all the basics he needs to know. As he gets more experience, we can then add to that, but we really tailor it to the rookie at that point."
The learning process continues even when the rider is on the track. Hugues Bretonnier, Senior Performance Engineer, explains, "As with the entry drivers, there will be an opportunity to look at the data between runs. We can discuss with the engineers how to build his confidence and improve the speed in some corners, using different tools on board and adjusting the set-up to try and progress our weekend according to our operational plan."
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says: "A first practice session is the next step in his development and we are delighted to be able to offer him this opportunity. He is a talented young driver who is not only fast but also attentive, and he understands exactly what the team expects from him in the car. I'm sure he'll put in a good performance and create a solid base for us to work from this weekend."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10