Steiner and the Haas update: Taking the risk

Haas recently brought a major update to the grid at the home race in Austin. Team boss Günther Steiner draws a first conclusion and looks ahead.

Expectations were high at Haas before the USA GP. After all, the US racing team had brought a major update to the grid for the home race. Previously, Haas had been perfomanced after a good start to the season.

But despite the improved car (sidepods, engine cover, underbody), not much was possible on the sprint weekend, which is why modifications were made to the rear wing before the race on Sunday.

The result: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen started from the pit lane. However, they were not able to finish higher than eleventh and 14th. What is the team boss' first conclusion?

"It's not that we did a bad job, it was just very tight to bring such a big upgrade to the start," said Günther Steiner.

"But we knew the risk and we took it, but I think we know a lot more now than before for sure. And hopefully we can translate that into performance in Mexico," the South Tyrolean continued.

He stressed that it was still too early to properly assess the potential of the new Haas package. "I don't know yet how good it is," Steiner said. "At least both drivers could overtake some people today, because in the last five [races] we were only overtaken, and today we could at least overtake some people."

"Are we good enough? No. We need to get more out of ourselves. At least we are moving in the right direction," Steiner said.

