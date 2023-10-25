Steiner and the Haas update: Taking the risk
Expectations were high at Haas before the USA GP. After all, the US racing team had brought a major update to the grid for the home race. Previously, Haas had been perfomanced after a good start to the season.
But despite the improved car (sidepods, engine cover, underbody), not much was possible on the sprint weekend, which is why modifications were made to the rear wing before the race on Sunday.
The result: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen started from the pit lane. However, they were not able to finish higher than eleventh and 14th. What is the team boss' first conclusion?
"It's not that we did a bad job, it was just very tight to bring such a big upgrade to the start," said Günther Steiner.
"But we knew the risk and we took it, but I think we know a lot more now than before for sure. And hopefully we can translate that into performance in Mexico," the South Tyrolean continued.
He stressed that it was still too early to properly assess the potential of the new Haas package. "I don't know yet how good it is," Steiner said. "At least both drivers could overtake some people today, because in the last five [races] we were only overtaken, and today we could at least overtake some people."
"Are we good enough? No. We need to get more out of ourselves. At least we are moving in the right direction," Steiner said.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10