Hülkenberg: "Then you would be in a bad mood all the time".
At 36, Nico Hülkenberg is in the autumn of his career. This weekend in Mexico, the German will complete his 200th race in Formula 1. He is still waiting for his victory, as well as a podium finish.
Both are almost impossible with Haas, and it hasn't been easy in the past either, as Hülkenberg has never made it to a top team.
"It's all about timing in Formula 1, and for me it just never worked out with a top team," Hülkenberg told SID: "I think there are certain windows of opportunity in every career when things have to happen. With me, unfortunately, something always came up, but I still managed to carve out a good, long career out of it."
Two chances have reportedly come, 2020 at Red Bull Racing, 2013 at Ferrari. "In 2020 it wasn't really close, it was very loose and felt that way to me. In 2013 I was much, much closer - but unfortunately close is also over. In the end, unfortunately, they decided otherwise," says Hülkenberg.
Does this thought remain omnipresent: If I were in the other car, would I win now?
Hülkenberg doesn't think like that. "If you thought that, you'd be in a bad mood all the time, so I'd rather not do that. You have to make the best of the material you have. I simply have a lot of fun since my comeback, I experience the whole thing more consciously, enjoy this life as a Formula 1 driver more. It feels good, even if of course we would like to be in a better position sport-wise."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10