Hülkenberg: "Then you would be in a bad mood all the time".

Nico Hülkenberg is driving for the US racing team Haas in the autumn of his career. But the driver from Emmerich does not mourn missed opportunities - that would spoil his mood.

At 36, Nico Hülkenberg is in the autumn of his career. This weekend in Mexico, the German will complete his 200th race in Formula 1. He is still waiting for his victory, as well as a podium finish.

Both are almost impossible with Haas, and it hasn't been easy in the past either, as Hülkenberg has never made it to a top team.

"It's all about timing in Formula 1, and for me it just never worked out with a top team," Hülkenberg told SID: "I think there are certain windows of opportunity in every career when things have to happen. With me, unfortunately, something always came up, but I still managed to carve out a good, long career out of it."

Two chances have reportedly come, 2020 at Red Bull Racing, 2013 at Ferrari. "In 2020 it wasn't really close, it was very loose and felt that way to me. In 2013 I was much, much closer - but unfortunately close is also over. In the end, unfortunately, they decided otherwise," says Hülkenberg.

Does this thought remain omnipresent: If I were in the other car, would I win now?

Hülkenberg doesn't think like that. "If you thought that, you'd be in a bad mood all the time, so I'd rather not do that. You have to make the best of the material you have. I simply have a lot of fun since my comeback, I experience the whole thing more consciously, enjoy this life as a Formula 1 driver more. It feels good, even if of course we would like to be in a better position sport-wise."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10