Verstappen pampered Lambiase: A good thrashing

The relationship between driver and race engineer is essential. Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase have a special relationship, they are "like an old married couple". Which makes for entertainment.

Since 2016, "GP", as he is also called, has been the man at Verstappen's side, and since 2022 he has also been the chief race engineer for the entire RBR team.

First and foremost, however, he is Verstappen's man in the ear, the first point of contact, the "dustbin", also a verbal sparring partner. Both have found a chemistry, a wavelength that seems strange at first glance, but fits in its complexity.

It's not that unusual for a driver to shout at his race engineer; it happens all the time. In Verstappen and Lambiase's case, however, it happens with great regularity, and the contact is reciprocal.

In Austin, Lambiase got his comeuppance during the race and was repeatedly told by Verstappen to leave him alone because he was in the braking zone; the Dutchman was struggling a lot with the brakes in Austin anyway. "I asked him nicely not to talk to me then. I said please," Verstappen said. Whether the tone was friendly remains a matter of opinion.

Former world champion Damon Hill is sympathetic to Verstappen's situation during the race. "It's in your head," Hill told the F1 Nation podcast about the problems Verstappen was having. "It brings doubt. You don't know what's going to happen next."

"You don't know what's going to happen when you hit the brakes and in the back of your mind you're thinking 'it's going to get me'. So you probably have to cut back your maximum potential a little bit, and then you feel vulnerable, and I don't think that's a nice way to race," Hill said.

"For Max, that [the brake problems] would have been annoying, but when he talks on the radio he doesn't sound half as angry. He gives GP [Gianpiero Lambiase], his poor engineer, a good thrashing," Hill said.

FIA stewards chairman Tim Mayer believes "Max just enjoys taking the piss out of his engineer. There's something about him that gets him [Lambiase] excited every time," Mayer said.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10