Verstappen pampered Lambiase: A good thrashing
Since 2016, "GP", as he is also called, has been the man at Verstappen's side, and since 2022 he has also been the chief race engineer for the entire RBR team.
First and foremost, however, he is Verstappen's man in the ear, the first point of contact, the "dustbin", also a verbal sparring partner. Both have found a chemistry, a wavelength that seems strange at first glance, but fits in its complexity.
It's not that unusual for a driver to shout at his race engineer; it happens all the time. In Verstappen and Lambiase's case, however, it happens with great regularity, and the contact is reciprocal.
In Austin, Lambiase got his comeuppance during the race and was repeatedly told by Verstappen to leave him alone because he was in the braking zone; the Dutchman was struggling a lot with the brakes in Austin anyway. "I asked him nicely not to talk to me then. I said please," Verstappen said. Whether the tone was friendly remains a matter of opinion.
Former world champion Damon Hill is sympathetic to Verstappen's situation during the race. "It's in your head," Hill told the F1 Nation podcast about the problems Verstappen was having. "It brings doubt. You don't know what's going to happen next."
"You don't know what's going to happen when you hit the brakes and in the back of your mind you're thinking 'it's going to get me'. So you probably have to cut back your maximum potential a little bit, and then you feel vulnerable, and I don't think that's a nice way to race," Hill said.
"For Max, that [the brake problems] would have been annoying, but when he talks on the radio he doesn't sound half as angry. He gives GP [Gianpiero Lambiase], his poor engineer, a good thrashing," Hill said.
FIA stewards chairman Tim Mayer believes "Max just enjoys taking the piss out of his engineer. There's something about him that gets him [Lambiase] excited every time," Mayer said.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10