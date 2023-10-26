Mexico City: Welcome to normal madness

Using the metro is pure necessity for many people in Mexico City: a ride costs only 5 pesos, less than 25 cents, and this way not only the Mexican escapes the traumatic traffic jams.

Mexico City's road traffic is about as hopeless as that in São Paulo. We're talking about a never-ending infarction.

No wonder 4.5 million Mexicans take the metro every day, which is called "Sistema de Transporte Colectivo Metro", or STC Metro for short. Mexico City's metro network is made up of twelve lines and 215 stations, 30 of which offer an interchange between at least two metro lines. 124 of the stations are underground, 57 are above ground and 34 are in viaduct locations with efficient pedestrian bridges. So much for the basics.

The metro network has a length of about 250 kilometres and is a godsend for Mexicans, especially for those who cannot read or write.





The clever symbol system

For the stations not only have names, but also symbols - a bird, a grape, a corncob, a cannon and so on. These pictograms were introduced in 1969 based on a system by Lance Wyman because the percentage of people in Mexico who cannot read remains alarmingly high. And so many illiterate people simply tell themselves: I'll go from the grasshopper to the duck, then I'll take the next train towards the eagle and get off at the fountain. It couldn't be simpler.



The daily route of the reporter you trust here in Mexico City: From the accommodation 850 metres walk up Donato Guerra to Calle Articulo 123, then left into Calle Balderas and descend into the darkness of the Juárez metro station (sign: a posh man). Take the green line in the direction of the university to Centro Médico (Aesculapian Staff), there change lines to the brown nine and from there in the direction of Pantitlán, get off at Ciudad Deportiva, and ten minutes later on foot we are standing in the Formula 1 paddock. Slightly breathless, because we are not used to the thin air.



So much for the theory. But there is more, much more.



How crowded is the metro in Mexico City? Let's put it this way - measured against the density of people here on the train, sardines have a ballroom in their can. Packed means you are close to people you don't really want to be close to of your own free will. Especially not because the invention of deodorant has passed some of them by without a trace, but unfortunately not without a smell. Many wear a mask.



And that's what happens to a metro rookie in Mexico: when Formula 1 returned in 2015, I stood stunned on the platform as I watched my train pull in: Not even in Shanghai have I seen so many people on the metro, and that's saying something. The door opened, a perceived 4569 sardines swam out, but the train still looked the same full, which no doubt had to be an optical illusion, because 4568 sardines pressed themselves in anew.



Guess which sardine was still standing thunderstruck on the platform? Exactly.



On the next train, I did what the Mexicans do: train comes, door opens, then I just hold against it and press in somehow. Elbows in the ribs, other people's feet on my own and a few nasty looks are quite normal.



The Mexicans have long since accepted their fate as sardines, but complain about the unpunctuality of the trains, like Miriam Reyes on X (formerly Twitter), @shinigam901.





Attack of the flying traders

As the journey towards the circuit progresses, the metro empties a little on this Wednesday, and we have more time to marvel at the breath-taking arts of the flying hawkers, with their plastic bags full of merchandise and the incomparable chanting of praise: lottery tickets, pens, sweets, glowing plastic ghosts, because soon it will be Day of the Dead again. "One for ten peso! Two for fifeeeeeeeeeen peso! Grab ituuuuuuuu!"



On special offer today: sanitary towels. It's not easy to judge the age of the saleswoman. But judging by her wrinkles, I'd say she was already there on 16 September 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo called for armed resistance against Spanish colonial rule, which ultimately led to Mexico's independence.



Hardly anyone buys anything. Most Mexicans memorise the display of their mobile phones to avoid the sales attacks. The same goes for the three up-and-coming rappers who lyricised the train passengers today. I freely admit - I didn't understand a quarter of what they were shouting about. Judging by the expressions on the faces of the other metropolitan passengers, I was lucky.



And don't make eye contact! Otherwise a trader will be right in front of us because he thinks we're interested. Then there is no escape. Under two pens and three packs of chewing gum there is nothing to be done.



At some point, the underground becomes an underground, because the train (on rubber wheels, by the way) suddenly emerges from the darkness of the underground tunnels into the open. A short walk and I'm standing on the racing grounds of the Autódromo (emphasis on the first O) Hermanos Rodríguez (emphasis on the I).



In 2015, the journalists were flabbergasted: the press room on the first floor turned out to be a windowless bunker, gloomy, unfriendly, turned into a freezer by the air-conditioning, pictures and times played shakily on the walls and hardly legible. Not even with glasses.



At that time, I curiously opened a door: it led into the open air, glistening sunlight flooded everything, but the path also led five metres into the depths. There was no net and no false bottom, not to mention no stairs or railings. The Mexicans were then kind enough to discreetly lock the door, just in case someone might want to step brashly into the next room.



Little has changed: still no windows. Instead, the pictures thrown on the wall are as spicy as the Mexican food.





There is spicy, spicier and Mexico

While we're on the subject, a polite reminder applies to the normal European: spicy in the Mexican sense has very little to do with spicy at home, just take my word for it.



In Europe, when our taste buds are attacked by spiciness, we help ourselves with a few tried and tested tricks - eating a piece of bread, for example.



If you order Mexican spicy, you can order a fire extinguisher at the same time. Or the ambulance. No bread in the world will help.



And if you find it amazing what a hot chilli does to your mouth and throat, you should ask yourself what happens later in your stomach. Or in the further course of digestion.



Mexicans wish each other "¡Buen provecho!" for a good appetite. There is a reason why they smile and say to the European: "¡Buena suerte! - Good luck.