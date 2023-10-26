Max Verstappen: "I expect resistance in Mexico".

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City is a good place for world champion Max Verstappen: He has already won here four times! "I'm looking forward to the electrifying atmosphere".

Max Verstappen has not won more races at any circuit than at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Dutchman triumphed in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Max says ahead of his 182nd GP weekend: "We are travelling to Mexico in good spirits. In the last two years we had both drivers on the podium (Sergio Pérez finished third on both occasions, M.B.). We're talking about Checo's home race here, so everyone can imagine what's going to go on."

"The atmosphere is really electrifying, especially when passing through the stadium, through the Foro Sol."

"Because of the thin air, the cars are at the limit in terms of cooling, but the RB19 model usually runs without complaint in all conditions."

"We've had two sprints, in Qatar and in Texas, and I'm glad we're back to a weekend of normal running."



"If I take what happened in Austin as a basis, then we have to prepare for a tough battle. Our goal remains the same - make the most of the opportunities, ideally that means a win."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10