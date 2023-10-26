Mexico GP on TV: Here's how the weather will be

The first Mexico GP took place on 4 November 1962, but it wasn't until a year later that the race was part of the Formula One World Championship. 60 years later, we say whether the moody Mexico weather plays a role.

Mexico is a traditional Grand Prix: on 4 November 1962, the first Grand Prix of the Central American country took place, as a trial run, so to speak; one year later, the Grand Prix was part of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Good news for the Formula 1 drivers: The imponderability of rain for the coming GP weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will decrease day by day.

On Friday, a bad weather front will say goodbye, with a 40 per cent chance of rain, and the track could still be wet in the first practice session.

On Saturday, according to Mexican weather services, there will be no more rain, qualifying and the race will be held in ideal conditions of 25 degrees, with harmless clouds at most.



We will keep you up to date with our live ticker from the qualifying (28 October 23.00 hrs European time) and the race (29 October 21.00 hrs). As usual, you will also find the most important broadcast dates for ServusTV, ORF, Sky and SRF below.





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21,362 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10





