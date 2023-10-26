Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Clear demand before Mexico GP

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur comments on the Austin disqualifications ahead of the race weekend in Mexico. And he explains what he expects from his team at the upcoming 19th race weekend of the season.

The Ferrari team had to swallow a bitter pill after the race in Austin - Charles Leclerc lost his sixth place because the floor plate on his GP car was too abraded. Small consolation: Because Lewis Hamilton was also disqualified, Carlos Sainz moved up to third place. The Spaniard deserved it, team boss Fred Vasseur is sure.

"We leave Austin with a result that is different from the order when the chequered flag fell. The disqualifications moved Carlos up to a podium position, and he deserved it if you look at how well he managed his race," says the Frenchman.

"In addition, we were able to make up a few points in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship thanks to the decisions of the race stewards," says the team boss happily. In fact, the gap between the Scuderia from Maranello and the second-placed Mercedes team shrank from 31 to 22 championship points.

Looking ahead to the upcoming race weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Vasseur demands: "I want to see a team in Mexico that is more focused, because we can't afford to misjudge the development of the race, as was the case in Austin."

The 55-year-old knows, "The altitude of the track in Mexico affects various aspects of the handling of our cars, ranging from performance to tyre management. As we will once again have a normal weekend without a sprint, there will be enough time in the three free practices to collect and evaluate all the necessary data."

"This should enable us to develop the right strategies to achieve the best possible result in the race, which seems quite complicated on paper. All of us, including Carlos and Charles, have to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way," Vasseur stresses.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10