Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Clear demand before Mexico GP
The Ferrari team had to swallow a bitter pill after the race in Austin - Charles Leclerc lost his sixth place because the floor plate on his GP car was too abraded. Small consolation: Because Lewis Hamilton was also disqualified, Carlos Sainz moved up to third place. The Spaniard deserved it, team boss Fred Vasseur is sure.
"We leave Austin with a result that is different from the order when the chequered flag fell. The disqualifications moved Carlos up to a podium position, and he deserved it if you look at how well he managed his race," says the Frenchman.
"In addition, we were able to make up a few points in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship thanks to the decisions of the race stewards," says the team boss happily. In fact, the gap between the Scuderia from Maranello and the second-placed Mercedes team shrank from 31 to 22 championship points.
Looking ahead to the upcoming race weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Vasseur demands: "I want to see a team in Mexico that is more focused, because we can't afford to misjudge the development of the race, as was the case in Austin."
The 55-year-old knows, "The altitude of the track in Mexico affects various aspects of the handling of our cars, ranging from performance to tyre management. As we will once again have a normal weekend without a sprint, there will be enough time in the three free practices to collect and evaluate all the necessary data."
"This should enable us to develop the right strategies to achieve the best possible result in the race, which seems quite complicated on paper. All of us, including Carlos and Charles, have to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way," Vasseur stresses.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10