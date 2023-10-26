Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "We will learn from this".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Mercedes team hoped for a long time in the Austin GP that Lewis Hamilton would still catch and overtake leader Max Verstappen. But in the end, the Formula 1 champion from the Red Bull Racing Team was able to save the lead for the finish, although he experienced problems with the brakes. It got even worse for the factory team of the star brand, because after the race the seven-time champion lost his second place because the floor plate on his GP racer was too worn and no longer complied with the regulations.
Team boss Toto Wolff sums up: "Austin was a weekend of mixed emotions. On the positive side, we seem to have made a step forward in performance with the upgrade. Our pace was strong throughout the weekend and it was encouraging to be in contention for victory."
"Of course, the negative thing was that we didn't manage to capitalise on our pace in the end. Losing a podium is painful, it's not a situation we want to find ourselves in. The complexity of a sprint weekend and a track full of bumps threw a spanner in the works," added the Viennese.
"But rules are rules. We will learn from it and improve. Now it's on to the next race," explains Wolff, and, looking ahead to the upcoming race weekend in Mexico City, says: "We always have an exciting weekend in Mexico. The fans are very passionate and full of energy. The track presents a unique challenge with its altitude. This has a big influence on how we set up the car, and it's always a challenge to find the optimum solution."
"Mexico will also be a good test for our upgrade to see how it behaves on a track with a completely different characteristic. That will be very useful for our learning process and the development of the W15," the 51-year-old Austrian is sure.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Driver
01. Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22 - Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10