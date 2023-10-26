Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "We will learn from this".

Mercedes had to accept the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton in Austin. Team boss Toto Wolff comments on the loss of second place and also takes a look at the upcoming weekend in Mexico.

The Mercedes team hoped for a long time in the Austin GP that Lewis Hamilton would still catch and overtake leader Max Verstappen. But in the end, the Formula 1 champion from the Red Bull Racing Team was able to save the lead for the finish, although he experienced problems with the brakes. It got even worse for the factory team of the star brand, because after the race the seven-time champion lost his second place because the floor plate on his GP racer was too worn and no longer complied with the regulations.

Team boss Toto Wolff sums up: "Austin was a weekend of mixed emotions. On the positive side, we seem to have made a step forward in performance with the upgrade. Our pace was strong throughout the weekend and it was encouraging to be in contention for victory."

"Of course, the negative thing was that we didn't manage to capitalise on our pace in the end. Losing a podium is painful, it's not a situation we want to find ourselves in. The complexity of a sprint weekend and a track full of bumps threw a spanner in the works," added the Viennese.

"But rules are rules. We will learn from it and improve. Now it's on to the next race," explains Wolff, and, looking ahead to the upcoming race weekend in Mexico City, says: "We always have an exciting weekend in Mexico. The fans are very passionate and full of energy. The track presents a unique challenge with its altitude. This has a big influence on how we set up the car, and it's always a challenge to find the optimum solution."

"Mexico will also be a good test for our upgrade to see how it behaves on a track with a completely different characteristic. That will be very useful for our learning process and the development of the W15," the 51-year-old Austrian is sure.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari



World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Driver

01. Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22 - Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10