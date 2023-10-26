Oscar Piastri: "This is incredibly motivating".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
An unpleasant encounter with the Alpine racer of Esteban Ocon on the first lap was Oscar Piastri's undoing. The Formula 1 rookie, who had shone the previous weekend in Qatar with a sprint victory and second place in the Grand Prix, had to park his McLaren in the pits after ten laps. The team confirmed: The contact with Ocon's race car led to damage to the water cooler, therefore he could not finish the race.
What would have been possible was shown by his team-mate Lando Norris, who finished third but moved up to second thanks to Lewis Hamilton's disqualification. Piastri spoke of a more difficult race weekend in Austin. And he admitted: "After this effort, I'm looking forward to the weekend in Mexico."
The 22-year-old from Melbourne is confident he has a good chance in the 19th showdown of the season - partly because his stablemate did so well in Austin. "It's incredibly motivating because we know I could have had a good race if it wasn't for the incident on the first lap," he explains.
"There are four race weekends left this year and I have prepared extensively in the simulator for the upcoming races. Now I'm ready to put what I've learned into practice on the track and fight for good points again," Piastri emphasises combatively.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Driver
01. Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10