Oscar Piastri: "This is incredibly motivating".

Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri experienced a difficult race in Austin, which ended prematurely. Nevertheless, the McLaren talent is looking forward to the upcoming race weekend in Mexico with a lot of confidence.

An unpleasant encounter with the Alpine racer of Esteban Ocon on the first lap was Oscar Piastri's undoing. The Formula 1 rookie, who had shone the previous weekend in Qatar with a sprint victory and second place in the Grand Prix, had to park his McLaren in the pits after ten laps. The team confirmed: The contact with Ocon's race car led to damage to the water cooler, therefore he could not finish the race.

What would have been possible was shown by his team-mate Lando Norris, who finished third but moved up to second thanks to Lewis Hamilton's disqualification. Piastri spoke of a more difficult race weekend in Austin. And he admitted: "After this effort, I'm looking forward to the weekend in Mexico."

The 22-year-old from Melbourne is confident he has a good chance in the 19th showdown of the season - partly because his stablemate did so well in Austin. "It's incredibly motivating because we know I could have had a good race if it wasn't for the incident on the first lap," he explains.

"There are four race weekends left this year and I have prepared extensively in the simulator for the upcoming races. Now I'm ready to put what I've learned into practice on the track and fight for good points again," Piastri emphasises combatively.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Driver

01. Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10