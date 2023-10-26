Sergio Pérez: Plea to the Mexican fans
Sergio Pérez started the Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix from ninth on the grid and finished fifth after 56 laps. Due to Lewis Hamilton's disqualification, he moved up to fourth place. Team management gave the Red Bull Racing veteran, who has been heavily criticised of late, a good report card.
"He drove a decent race, he made good progress," said team boss Christian Horner, for example. And Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said: "His race was faultless." Pérez himself was more critical: "I wanted more, at times we had a really good pace, but we still lack consistency."
Now his home race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is coming up, where the 33-year-old from Guadalajara can count on the support of his passionate fan base. "For me, Mexico is the most important weekend of the year and I can't wait to start my home race. The support was already crazy in Austin and I can't imagine what it will be like in Mexico. It's definitely going to be very special," says Pérez, who wants the fans to say, "I want Mexico to support the whole team, not just me."
"We've made some very good progress with the car, but we haven't been able to show that on track yet because we went in the wrong direction in Austin with the set-up of the car. I'm confident for this week because we now know which direction we need to go. We need to change a few things and then we will come back stronger," explains the current WRC runner-up.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Driver
01. Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10