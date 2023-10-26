Sergio Pérez: Plea to the Mexican fans

This week, Sergio Pérez will contest his home race in Mexico City. The Red Bull Racing veteran knows that a passionate fan base awaits him, from which he hopes to draw support for the whole team.

Sergio Pérez started the Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix from ninth on the grid and finished fifth after 56 laps. Due to Lewis Hamilton's disqualification, he moved up to fourth place. Team management gave the Red Bull Racing veteran, who has been heavily criticised of late, a good report card.

"He drove a decent race, he made good progress," said team boss Christian Horner, for example. And Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said: "His race was faultless." Pérez himself was more critical: "I wanted more, at times we had a really good pace, but we still lack consistency."

Now his home race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is coming up, where the 33-year-old from Guadalajara can count on the support of his passionate fan base. "For me, Mexico is the most important weekend of the year and I can't wait to start my home race. The support was already crazy in Austin and I can't imagine what it will be like in Mexico. It's definitely going to be very special," says Pérez, who wants the fans to say, "I want Mexico to support the whole team, not just me."

"We've made some very good progress with the car, but we haven't been able to show that on track yet because we went in the wrong direction in Austin with the set-up of the car. I'm confident for this week because we now know which direction we need to go. We need to change a few things and then we will come back stronger," explains the current WRC runner-up.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Driver

01. Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10