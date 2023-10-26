Formula 1 star Nico Hülkenberg: "Don't have many regrets".

Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg will contest his 200th Grand Prix event in Mexico. The German takes a look at his career so far and reveals what he would advise his younger self if he could.

You're always wiser in hindsight - as Nico Hülkenberg, who is currently contesting his tenth full Formula 1 season, knows. This week, the German's 200th GP race is on the agenda in Mexico, and on this occasion, the Haas driver takes a look back at the past. Asked if he has any regrets looking back, he explains, "I don't regret much."

"My style of dress has improved as I've got older. You go through phases like that and you have to find yourself first," adds the 2015 Le Mans winner. At the same time, he admits, "Of course, I wouldn't make every decision or every move in the team the same way, but you live and learn and it's always difficult to predict the future."

Speaking of the future, how long does the 36-year-old plan to compete in Formula 1? Hülkenberg says: "There are still many things to achieve, we all know that. At the moment I'm still very motivated and looking ahead."

In the "SID" interview, he also refers to Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso, who is still competitive at the age of 42. "We just have the example of Fernando Alonso, who is still very competitive at 42. That's the important thing: as long as you're not left behind by the younger generation, you're in business." In principle, it is possible to compete in Formula One until your mid-40s, he adds.

