Formula 1 star Nico Hülkenberg: "Don't have many regrets".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
You're always wiser in hindsight - as Nico Hülkenberg, who is currently contesting his tenth full Formula 1 season, knows. This week, the German's 200th GP race is on the agenda in Mexico, and on this occasion, the Haas driver takes a look back at the past. Asked if he has any regrets looking back, he explains, "I don't regret much."
"My style of dress has improved as I've got older. You go through phases like that and you have to find yourself first," adds the 2015 Le Mans winner. At the same time, he admits, "Of course, I wouldn't make every decision or every move in the team the same way, but you live and learn and it's always difficult to predict the future."
Speaking of the future, how long does the 36-year-old plan to compete in Formula 1? Hülkenberg says: "There are still many things to achieve, we all know that. At the moment I'm still very motivated and looking ahead."
In the "SID" interview, he also refers to Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso, who is still competitive at the age of 42. "We just have the example of Fernando Alonso, who is still very competitive at 42. That's the important thing: as long as you're not left behind by the younger generation, you're in business." In principle, it is possible to compete in Formula One until your mid-40s, he adds.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10