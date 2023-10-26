Daniel Ricciardo on Mexico: "Patience is needed".

Daniel Ricciardo made his Formula 1 comeback in Austin, which did not go according to plan. Nevertheless, the Australian believes he has the chance to score his first World Championship points this year in Mexico.

The Austin race was only Daniel Ricciardo's third outing of the year. It was not until Hungary that he returned to the Formula One grid, replacing Nyck de Vries, who had failed to impress in the first ten Grands Prix of the year. Ricciardo finished thirteenth at the Hungaroring and sixteenth at the following race in Belgium.

He then suffered an injury in practice at Zandvoort, which forced him to take an injury break during which he missed five race weekends. It was only last week in Austin that the cheerful Australian made his comeback, but it turned out to be more difficult than hoped. Ricciardo crossed the finish line in 15th position.

Looking back, the 34-year-old explains: "It was a great feeling to race for the first time since the end of August, especially on a track and in a city I like a lot. It was good to see that I was physically ready again after the accident. I enjoyed the whole experience, even if things didn't always go smoothly on the track, especially in the race when I sustained damage to the car that affected my aerodynamics a lot."

Nevertheless, Ricciardo is optimistic about the rest of the season: "On the whole, I'm confident that we can be in the hunt for points in the remaining races." On the upcoming showdown in Mexico, he says: "The track is unique. The grip is so low here because of the altitude, and normally it's a track where you'll never have a perfect car. So you have to make do with what you have, and that's where patience comes in."

"I like this track and the circuit, much like Austin, offers unique challenges. And if you get them right, you can gain a lot of time," knows the eight-time GP winner, who also reports, "The first sector is very fast, but when you get to the next part you have to crash over the curbs. You can't overdo it, because that can destroy your lap time, and if you're too timid, you lose time. So this section is really tricky. Even if you go slow in third gear, it's really hard to get that part of the track right lap after lap."

