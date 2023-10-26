Ferrari offspring: Six candidates on the test bench

While the Formula 1 stars are holding the 19th round of the World Championship in Mexico, six racing talents have to prove their skills in Maranello in order to get a coveted place in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The Ferrari Driver Academy was launched in 2009 to find and promote new racing driver talent, and the Italians did so with success, as Charles Leclerc, for example, proves. The Monegasque GP star once belonged to the junior squad of the world's oldest GP racing team himself.

This is only the fourth time that the Scuderia has held its annual worldwide talent scouting, and this year six talents have been selected, all of whom want to recommend themselves for a place in Ferrari's junior programme.

This week, René Lammers (son of former GP driver Jan Lammers), Emanuele Olivieri, William Go, Enzo Yeh, Pedro Clerot and Pedro Juan Moreno will have to impress both on and off the track to be part of the Ferrari Driver Academy next year.

In addition to tests in which their physical and mental condition will be assessed, they will also have to prove themselves at the wheel of a Formula 4 car at Ferrari's home circuit in Fiorano.

The engineers working with the young drivers will then select a winner who will become part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. It is not only pure speed that plays a role, but also the ability to learn quickly and to manage a good performance curve.

The evaluation will take several days, only then will the young candidates know whether they have succeeded in following in the footsteps of Leclerc and Co.

Marco Matassa, who heads the Ferrari Driver Academy, says: "We are delighted to open the doors of our headquarters to these promising young talents and wish them all the best. We hope to find another worthy candidate this year to join the ranks of Oliver Bearman, Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen."

