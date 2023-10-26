Ferrari offspring: Six candidates on the test bench
The Ferrari Driver Academy was launched in 2009 to find and promote new racing driver talent, and the Italians did so with success, as Charles Leclerc, for example, proves. The Monegasque GP star once belonged to the junior squad of the world's oldest GP racing team himself.
This is only the fourth time that the Scuderia has held its annual worldwide talent scouting, and this year six talents have been selected, all of whom want to recommend themselves for a place in Ferrari's junior programme.
This week, René Lammers (son of former GP driver Jan Lammers), Emanuele Olivieri, William Go, Enzo Yeh, Pedro Clerot and Pedro Juan Moreno will have to impress both on and off the track to be part of the Ferrari Driver Academy next year.
In addition to tests in which their physical and mental condition will be assessed, they will also have to prove themselves at the wheel of a Formula 4 car at Ferrari's home circuit in Fiorano.
The engineers working with the young drivers will then select a winner who will become part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. It is not only pure speed that plays a role, but also the ability to learn quickly and to manage a good performance curve.
The evaluation will take several days, only then will the young candidates know whether they have succeeded in following in the footsteps of Leclerc and Co.
Marco Matassa, who heads the Ferrari Driver Academy, says: "We are delighted to open the doors of our headquarters to these promising young talents and wish them all the best. We hope to find another worthy candidate this year to join the ranks of Oliver Bearman, Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10