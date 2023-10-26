Timo Glock: Mercedes is on the right track
The Mercedes team had brought an extensive underbody update for the race in Austin, which Lewis Hamilton used to take second place in both the sprint and the race.
The good result in Sunday's GP was quickly history, though, because he was disqualified for an excessively worn floor panel. But the pace of the seven-time world champion in the 18th GP of the season is encouraging, as team boss Toto Wolff explained.
Timo Glock is also confident in view of the results of the 103-time GP winner. The former GP star and current TV pundit for the pay channel "Sky" writes in his column: "At Mercedes they have now understood in which direction it has to go. I think the car is just more like Red Bull Racing and McLaren again."
"It was clear to see that it is going more and more in the right direction - also now with the update, which worked very well for Lewis Hamilton. That makes it all the more inexplicable to me why George Russell had such problems," the German continued.
"But at Mercedes they have learned enough to bring a car for next year that is on a par with Red Bull Racing from the start, so I am very excited about that. Although it is also clear that Red Bull Racing and all the other teams are also developing. So it's always difficult when you're chasing a deficit," adds the former Formula 1 driver.
Ferrari doesn't get bad marks either: "Ferrari realised already on Saturday in the sprint that they are not on the same level as Red Bull Racing and capable of competing for the win - even though Charles Leclerc was on pole. That's why they tried something different strategically and, in my opinion, they didn't do anything wrong. The pure speed just wasn't there."
"Both drivers were on different strategies and finished not far apart. In hindsight, the one-stop strategy wasn't the faster one, but they just tried it - even if team boss Fred Vasseur said afterwards that it was actually a wrong decision. In hindsight you are always smarter," adds the 41-year-old.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10