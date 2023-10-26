Timo Glock: Mercedes is on the right track

Former GP driver and current Sky TV pundit Timo Glock is sure that Mercedes has taken the right direction with the upgrade. Ferrari did nothing wrong either, the German emphasises.

The Mercedes team had brought an extensive underbody update for the race in Austin, which Lewis Hamilton used to take second place in both the sprint and the race.

The good result in Sunday's GP was quickly history, though, because he was disqualified for an excessively worn floor panel. But the pace of the seven-time world champion in the 18th GP of the season is encouraging, as team boss Toto Wolff explained.

Timo Glock is also confident in view of the results of the 103-time GP winner. The former GP star and current TV pundit for the pay channel "Sky" writes in his column: "At Mercedes they have now understood in which direction it has to go. I think the car is just more like Red Bull Racing and McLaren again."

"It was clear to see that it is going more and more in the right direction - also now with the update, which worked very well for Lewis Hamilton. That makes it all the more inexplicable to me why George Russell had such problems," the German continued.

"But at Mercedes they have learned enough to bring a car for next year that is on a par with Red Bull Racing from the start, so I am very excited about that. Although it is also clear that Red Bull Racing and all the other teams are also developing. So it's always difficult when you're chasing a deficit," adds the former Formula 1 driver.

Ferrari doesn't get bad marks either: "Ferrari realised already on Saturday in the sprint that they are not on the same level as Red Bull Racing and capable of competing for the win - even though Charles Leclerc was on pole. That's why they tried something different strategically and, in my opinion, they didn't do anything wrong. The pure speed just wasn't there."

"Both drivers were on different strategies and finished not far apart. In hindsight, the one-stop strategy wasn't the faster one, but they just tried it - even if team boss Fred Vasseur said afterwards that it was actually a wrong decision. In hindsight you are always smarter," adds the 41-year-old.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10