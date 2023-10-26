Formula 1 entry on the test bench? Audi denies

On 26 August 2022, Audi confirmed: the brand with the four rings will enter Formula 1 in 2026. Markus Duesmann, Audi Group CEO since April 2020, will no longer see this happen in his post. At the end of June 2023, Audi announced that Duesmann would be replaced by Gernot Döllner from 1 September.

Duesmann was the big proponent of the Audi F1 project, and with his ousting, rumours quickly arose: The entry into the premier class would be put to the test again within the company.

Audi denied this by return of post: "The Formula 1 entry is based on a board resolution, the project and timetable remain unchanged."

But the news magazine Spiegel now reports that due to the change of boss and upcoming cost-cutting measures, the entry is being reviewed again. All resources, the board is said to have discussed, are to be concentrated on production.

Der Spiegel refers to information from circles of the parent company Volkswagen, according to which the entry plans had not been carefully calculated to the end. The decision to enter the company was therefore not sacrosanct.



Audi announced during the Belgian Grand Prix 2022: The premium brand is coming to the premier class, the Sauber racing team will be taken over step by step, and from 2026 there will be two Audi bolides on the grid in Formula 1.



On the afternoon of 29 June, the supervisory board of the Volkswagen Group decided - boss Duesmann must vacate his post at VW subsidiary Audi. Duesmann was replaced as of 1 September by Gernot Döllner, who was most recently responsible for the overall strategy of the VW Group. Before that, Döllner was head of concept development at Porsche and was responsible for the Panamera series, for example.



What happened back then? Der Spiegel reported internal criticism of Duesmann. Not everyone was convinced by his plans to rebuild the company, sales in the important Chinese market were weakening, and progress in the electric car sector was not progressing fast enough for the VW group. Duesmann's relationship with VW boss Oliver Blume was considered strained. Döllner, on the other hand, is described as a close confidant of Porsche and VW boss Blume.



Duesmann caused a stir, for example, by prematurely announcing the abandonment of the combustion engine, which upset many long-time Audi customers. Statements about speed limits or car-free days also caused displeasure.



Audi is currently gradually taking over shares in the Sauber racing team. The development of the team under the umbrella of the specially founded Audi Formula Racing GmbH at the site in Neuburg an der Donau is still in full swing.



The core of the development team consists of experienced employees from Audi Sport and Audi who have many years of diverse expertise in electrified motorsport. In addition, there are Formula 1 specialists from outside who specifically strengthen the team. By the end of the year, the personnel build-up should be completed and the team will consist of more than 300 employees.



At the same time, the Motorsport Competence Centre in Neuburg is being expanded for the Formula 1 project: In a new building with a floor space of about 3000 square metres, additional test benches for the development of the power unit will be installed from the second half of the year.



A modular design will allow the state-of-the-art test benches to be put into operation even before the building is completed in early 2024.



Valuable findings in the development, for the test bench construction and the validation of the measuring instruments were provided by a single-cylinder engine that had been in test operation since the end of 2022. The first hybrid drive unit, consisting of a combustion engine, electric motor, battery and control electronics, is to run on the test bench this year and form the basis for the future vehicle concept.