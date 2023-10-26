GP-Mexican: Sergio Pérez with Mission Impossible

Cinema is not reality. In the Mission Impossible films we know that Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) will somehow save the world. His mission is ultimately Possible.

In Formula 1, however, Sergio Pérez wants to win his home GP in Mexico. And he wants to become world champion. To achieve that, he has to defeat his Red Bull Racing stablemate Max Verstappen. If Max doesn't get hit by Montezuma's revenge (frequent visits to the quiet lavatory, you know) or his car breaks down, it's Mission Impossible.

The number of Mexican racing drivers in the Formula 1 World Championship is manageable: only six representatives of the Central American country have made it onto the Grand Prix grid. Two of them, the brothers Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez, have given their name to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.



But the Mexican track was not always called that. It was only renamed after Pedro's death in the 1970s. Before that, it was called Magdalena Mixhuca after the park there, and that in turn goes back to the church of Santa María Magdalena Mixhuca, dedicated to St. Mary Magdalene. The name Mixhuca meant birthplace to the indigenous people.



The Rodríguez brothers made a name for themselves as teenagers - with a lot of talent coupled with absolute fearlessness - and won numerous titles in motorbike racing before switching to four wheels.



Pedro was already racing cars at the age of 13, Ricardo at 15. Ricardo broke many records: youngest man on the podium at Le Mans (where they didn't even want him to compete at first because of his youth), youngest winner of the Targa Florio.



Enzo Ferrari had long seen him as the future world champion. In his third Grand Prix, on the awe-inspiring track of Spa-Francorchamps, he would have finished third, but had to give up his place to team leader Phil Hill.



Enzo Ferrari has never forgiven himself for giving Ricardo the all clear to drive a Lotus for the first Mexico GP of 1962. During practice at this non-WRC race, the young Rodríguez crashed to his death in the banked Peraltada corner.



He was not even 21 years old.



Pedro, barely two years older, was the level-headed one. He was quickly regarded as a world-class sports car driver, with Ferrari, Ford and especially in the Porsche 917, he was unbeatable on certain days.



In Formula 1, the timing was often not right. He drove Cooper when the British racing team was already in decline (but won his first Grand Prix at Kyalami in 1967), he drove Ferrari in 1969, in a bad year for the Italians, then he switched to BRM, while Ferrari had success again in 1970.



Pedro took his second GP victory in Belgium in 1970.



In 1971 he was killed in a sports car race in Herbert Müller's private Ferrari 512 at the Norisring. BRM lost both star drivers within a few months, first Pedro, then Jo Siffert.



One of the brothers' rivals was Moisés Solana. Only two of his eight Grands Prix he did not drive in Mexico (namely in the USA), he did not get beyond 10th place in his home race in 1964. The main reason was the mediocre material. Solana was the first Formula 1 driver to start with the number 13 and was also a world-class player in the sport of throwing jai alai. Solana died in a mountain race in Mexico in 1969 in a CanAm-McLaren.



Héctor Rebaque first bought a seat with Hesketh in 1977, competed in privately entered Lotus racers in 1978 and 1979, and from 1980 was stablemate to Nelson Piquet at Brabham. In 1981 he finished tenth in the World Championship (best result: fourth in San Marino, Germany and the Netherlands), but at the end of the season sponsor Parmalat wanted an Italian in the race car. At barely 27, Rebaque resigned after the IndyCar career did not go as hoped.



Sergio Pérez and Esteban Gutiérrez are representatives of the karting kids generation, both from the Escudería Telmex development programme, Pérez was also a member of the Ferrari drivers' academy (an agreement that ended with his McLaren contract in 2013), Gutiérrez became a Ferrari test driver (which earned him a cockpit in the new Haas team for 2016).



Pérez and Gutiérrez made a name for themselves as teenagers. Sergio came to Germany as a very young boy, then to England, where he drove Formula BMW, then Formula 3. In 2008 he was supposed to test a Formula 1 Honda, but the Japanese left the GP stage and the test fell through.



Good performances by Pérez in GP2 led to a contract with Sauber. Sergio thanked them with three podium finishes (second in Sepang, third in Canada, second in Monza). The McLaren year was a disaster. Sergio moved to Force India after just one year, where he finished third in both Bahrain 2014 and Sochi 2015.



In 2020, Pérez won the Sakhir GP for Racing Point, after which Red Bull Racing brought him in as Max Verstappen's stablemate. Sergio obliged by winning the Baku road race in 2021, triumphing in Monaco in 2022, Singapore the same year, Saudi Arabia in 2023 and then a second time in Baku.



Gutiérrez was promoted from Sauber test driver in 2013 to race driver, but could only score points in Japan and was replaced at the end of 2014. He went to Ferrari, which was to become the springboard for his second GP career. But his performance at Haas was not convincing and the Mexican was not offered a contract at the end of 2016. After that, he sat in the Mercedes simulator. But the Formula 1 racing train had long since moved on.



The bottom line: of six Mexicans, five scored points (only Solana didn't), three showed best race laps (Pedro Rodríguez, Sergio Pérez and Esteban Gutiérrez), two were on the podium (Pérez and Pedro), two were able to win: the unforgettable Pedro Rodríguez and Pérez. Pérez finished third in the World Championship in 2022 and on his way to finishing second in 2023.



Sergio, now 34 times on the podium, continues to dream of achieving what Pedro was denied - triumph at the home GP in Mexico City.