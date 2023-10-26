Alarm in Mexico: Formula 1 technology in the red zone

We are on the eve of the Mexican GP weekend, held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, in the middle of Mexico City. And nothing is the same here, because the high altitude of the circuit presents the technicians with some brain teasers.

Altitude has an impact on everything a racing team does. It all has to do with the amount of air particles and the density of the air at that particular altitude. The higher you are in the atmosphere, the thinner the air becomes. This is because air has a weight, and the closer you are to sea level, the more the air is compressed downwards. This results in denser air and more air particles.

At 2240 metres above sea level, there is about 25 percent less air density than at sea level. This means there is a quarter less oxygen.

When we talk about a Formula One car, there are many crucial factors that make it work properly. Three of them are: Aerodynamics, cooling and the power units. These elements are strongly influenced by the amount of air available to them. Less air therefore means a different performance.



Because of the thin air, the drag of a Formula 1 car in Mexico City is much lower. The car has to push fewer air particles out of the way, so it cuts through the air faster and with fewer interruptions. That's why the cars are so fast on the straights in Mexico. The top speed is even higher than in Monza (350 km/h), even though the cars are driven with full downforce.



However, fewer air particles also have the effect of generating less downforce because less air pushes the car towards the track. In fact, the downforce loss in Mexico is about 25 per cent due to the altitude.



As a result, the highest downforce specification - on par with the Monaco wing - is used, but it produces the same downforce (or even slightly less) than the Monza wing due to the lack of air density.



The way the cooling works is that the cooler air particles flow through the cooling inlets and absorb heat from the components before being released as hot air from the rear of the car. As a result of the altitude, less air passes through the radiators, air intakes and ducts. This results in less cooling, which means that various elements of the car, such as the power unit and brakes, become hotter or require much larger ducts to cool sufficiently.



Of course, teams try to open up the car's cooling outlets as much as possible by enlarging the air intakes and ducts to get more air particles in. However, this reduces the aerodynamic performance and at the same time increases the drag of the car. Therefore, a balance has to be found here.



Cooling the car properly is probably the biggest challenge in Mexico. With the modern power unit, the lack of air mass flow limits the cooling potential. Therefore, careful management is needed to ensure reliability.



Overheating the brakes can lead to faster wear or glazing (the surface burns off and becomes shiny, reducing friction). In addition, rotating the turbo at higher speeds causes additional mechanical stress on the turbines as well as the compression elements.



These are all delicate matters that the teams have to consider, monitor and react to. And all of this adds to the excitement and challenge of the Mexican Grand Prix.



USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari



World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10