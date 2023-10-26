Carlos Sainz ill, Ferrari not alarmed

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was absent from the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Thursday. The two-time GP winner is feeling unwell but should be able to drive on Friday, according to Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz is spending Thursday in Mexico in a hotel. Ferrari confirmed that the Madrilenian was not feeling well, but that he would be in the car on Friday as planned. All media rounds with the Spaniard have been cancelled.

In the US, Sainz has spoken about his future. The Silverstone 2022 and Singapore 2023 winner has repeatedly stressed that he wants to stay at Ferrari: "I'm happy at Ferrari, I trust the team and I see that we are moving in the right direction."

"I also feel that Ferrari is happy with me. I don't see myself under pressure. I don't think the contract negotiations will be a big problem and I expect that next winter we will extend the contract early."

The current deal between Carlos Sainz and Ferrari expires at the end of 2024.



Sainz on his Formula 1 year: "I'm showing a decent season. Sure we expected more last winter, but we made great progress during the season and when it came down to it, we were ready in Singapore. That's how it has to continue."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10