Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): "It hurts a lot".
Hours after the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, Texas, it was clear: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) were out of the classification - the floor plate of their race cars was excessively worn.
This meant that Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll slipped up two places to seventh. The question is: Where would Fernando Alonso have ended up?
The two-time Formula 1 champion is still angry about his retirement in Texas in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. "It hurts a lot because we were on course for points, it was a good race."
After a botched practice session, Fernando had started from the pit lane and worked his way up place by place. "I was able to drive a great rhythm, I would have been at least sixth."
Alonso had to retire due to a damaged floor on his race car. "It's not entirely clear to me how this damage occurred," he said.
"The important thing here in Mexico is that we have more time with the recent improvements. In Texas there was only 60 minutes of free practice, then we went into qualifying for the Grand Prix. I expect that we will make more of our possibilities here. On a normal weekend we should be able to get more out of the car."
"The atmosphere here is incomparable: I did a gig for Hugo Boss in a shopping centre and 4000 people came!"
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10