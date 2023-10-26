Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): "It hurts a lot".

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso (42) is still angry that he had to retire at the US Grand Prix. "It hurts a lot because we were on course for points, it was a good race."

Hours after the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, Texas, it was clear: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) were out of the classification - the floor plate of their race cars was excessively worn.

This meant that Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll slipped up two places to seventh. The question is: Where would Fernando Alonso have ended up?

The two-time Formula 1 champion is still angry about his retirement in Texas in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. "It hurts a lot because we were on course for points, it was a good race."

After a botched practice session, Fernando had started from the pit lane and worked his way up place by place. "I was able to drive a great rhythm, I would have been at least sixth."



Alonso had to retire due to a damaged floor on his race car. "It's not entirely clear to me how this damage occurred," he said.



"The important thing here in Mexico is that we have more time with the recent improvements. In Texas there was only 60 minutes of free practice, then we went into qualifying for the Grand Prix. I expect that we will make more of our possibilities here. On a normal weekend we should be able to get more out of the car."



"The atmosphere here is incomparable: I did a gig for Hugo Boss in a shopping centre and 4000 people came!"





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10