200th GP Nico Hülkenberg: "I would not have thought".

The 36-year-old German Nico Hülkenberg will contest his 200th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico. The man from Emmerich is thus in noble company, as our table shows.

Nico Hülkenberg is about to compete in the 200th GP weekend of his Formula 1 career. "It's an amazing number," says the 2015 Le Mans winner in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. "But today, with many more World Championship rounds than in the past, it's also easier to get to such a figure. But honestly - I am already proud of this number. The pressure is enormous, with so many drivers trying to get a foot in the Formula 1 door. If you can then hold on for so long in the premier class, that's also an achievement."

So far, only 21 drivers have reached that mark (see list below), and Fernando Alonso, at 42, is showing that a GP driver can race at a high level for a very long time. "I still want to achieve a lot in Formula 1," says Nico, who finished eleventh last weekend after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified.

Hülkenberg, who is competing in a helmet specially designed for the 200th GP, goes on to say, "A year ago, I wouldn't have thought I'd be able to do this. It just shows how quickly things can change in the premier class."



Is there a special celebration planned? "The best celebration would be after a points finish. We have a lot of work ahead of us with the improved car. There is almost no time to celebrate."



"We had almost no time in Texas to explore the improvements. But we know we have plenty of potential. It won't be easy to push this work in the very special conditions of Mexico, in this thin air."





Formula 1 drivers with 200 GP or more

1st Fernando Alonso (E) 374 Grands Prix

2 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 350

3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB) 238

4th Rubens Barrichello (BR) 323

5th Michael Schumacher (D) 307

6th Jenson Button (GB) 306

7th Sebastian Vettel (D) 299

8th Felipe Massa (BR) 269

9th Riccardo Patrese (I) 256

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX) 253

11th Jarno Trulli (I) 252

12th David Coulthard (GB) 246

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 235

14th Giancarlo Fisichella (I) 229

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 218

16th Mark Webber (AUS) 215

17th Gerhard Berger (A) 210

18th Andrea de Cesaris (I) 208

19th Nico Rosberg (D) 206

20th Nelson Piquet (BR) 204

21st Jean Alesi (F) 201





USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10