200th GP Nico Hülkenberg: "I would not have thought".
Nico Hülkenberg is about to compete in the 200th GP weekend of his Formula 1 career. "It's an amazing number," says the 2015 Le Mans winner in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. "But today, with many more World Championship rounds than in the past, it's also easier to get to such a figure. But honestly - I am already proud of this number. The pressure is enormous, with so many drivers trying to get a foot in the Formula 1 door. If you can then hold on for so long in the premier class, that's also an achievement."
So far, only 21 drivers have reached that mark (see list below), and Fernando Alonso, at 42, is showing that a GP driver can race at a high level for a very long time. "I still want to achieve a lot in Formula 1," says Nico, who finished eleventh last weekend after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified.
Hülkenberg, who is competing in a helmet specially designed for the 200th GP, goes on to say, "A year ago, I wouldn't have thought I'd be able to do this. It just shows how quickly things can change in the premier class."
Is there a special celebration planned? "The best celebration would be after a points finish. We have a lot of work ahead of us with the improved car. There is almost no time to celebrate."
"We had almost no time in Texas to explore the improvements. But we know we have plenty of potential. It won't be easy to push this work in the very special conditions of Mexico, in this thin air."
Formula 1 drivers with 200 GP or more
1st Fernando Alonso (E) 374 Grands Prix
2 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 350
3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB) 238
4th Rubens Barrichello (BR) 323
5th Michael Schumacher (D) 307
6th Jenson Button (GB) 306
7th Sebastian Vettel (D) 299
8th Felipe Massa (BR) 269
9th Riccardo Patrese (I) 256
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX) 253
11th Jarno Trulli (I) 252
12th David Coulthard (GB) 246
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 235
14th Giancarlo Fisichella (I) 229
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 218
16th Mark Webber (AUS) 215
17th Gerhard Berger (A) 210
18th Andrea de Cesaris (I) 208
19th Nico Rosberg (D) 206
20th Nelson Piquet (BR) 204
21st Jean Alesi (F) 201
USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10