George Russell: "Mexico should fit the Mercedes".

GP winner George Russell finished fifth at the USA GP (two places gained through the disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc), but the Englishman is not happy. Everything should be better in Mexico.

Mercedes driver George Russell started the US Grand Prix in fifth place, lost three places and ended up a visibly disappointed seventh. The exclusion of his stablemate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (floor plates of the cars too worn) moved Russell up to fifth, but in Mexico the 25-year-old Brit sighed: "What happened in Texas, it suits my season."

"It's the year of the missed opportunity. My start was bad, I already had my back to the wall. After that I had to save fuel and take care of the engine. So I was his second per lap slower than normal. On medium tyres I had one of the fastest cars in the field. That's how I know - there could have been more."

In Mexico, the 2022 World Championship fourth-placed says: "In Mexico, everything is a bit more normal than in Texas. That's why I don't see any problems coming our way like in the US when Lewis Hamilton had to be taken out of the classification after the Grand Prix."



"The recent improvements to the car have paid off, even if I couldn't show it that well. But our pace in between was really encouraging, so that gives us confidence for the final races of the season."



"A year ago we were strong here in Mexico, on paper this track should suit us."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10