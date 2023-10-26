George Russell: "Mexico should fit the Mercedes".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mercedes driver George Russell started the US Grand Prix in fifth place, lost three places and ended up a visibly disappointed seventh. The exclusion of his stablemate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (floor plates of the cars too worn) moved Russell up to fifth, but in Mexico the 25-year-old Brit sighed: "What happened in Texas, it suits my season."
"It's the year of the missed opportunity. My start was bad, I already had my back to the wall. After that I had to save fuel and take care of the engine. So I was his second per lap slower than normal. On medium tyres I had one of the fastest cars in the field. That's how I know - there could have been more."
In Mexico, the 2022 World Championship fourth-placed says: "In Mexico, everything is a bit more normal than in Texas. That's why I don't see any problems coming our way like in the US when Lewis Hamilton had to be taken out of the classification after the Grand Prix."
"The recent improvements to the car have paid off, even if I couldn't show it that well. But our pace in between was really encouraging, so that gives us confidence for the final races of the season."
"A year ago we were strong here in Mexico, on paper this track should suit us."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10