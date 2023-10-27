Mexico GP on TV: Five newcomers in action
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In the first practice session for the traditional GP of Mexico, the starting field will look a little different: Five drivers from Formula 2 will get kilometres in the Grand Prix race car.
And this is how they will drive:
Isack Hadjar at AlphaTauri (for Yuki Tsunoda).
Théo Pourchaire at Alfa Romeo (for Valtteri Bottas)
Frederik Vesti at Mercedes (for George Russell)
Mick Doohan at Alpine (for Pierre Gasly)
Oliver Bearman at Haas (for Kevin Magnussen)
Of course, we will report on how the rookies are doing. We'll keep you up to date with our live ticker from qualifying (28 October, 23.00 European time) and the race (29 October, 21.00). As usual, you will also find the most important broadcast dates for ServusTV, ORF, Sky and SRF below.
Mexico GP on television
Friday, 27 October
09.50: Sky Sport F1 - Max Verstappen: The DNA of a Champion
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023
13.50: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2022 in Mexico
19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage First free practice session
20.30 hrs: First free practice session
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Herbert/Nürburgring 1999
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
23.40 hrs: ORF1 - Highlights First Free Practice Session
23.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning Coverage Second Free Practice
23.55: ORF1 - Start of Second Free Practice Coverage
00.00 hrs: Second free practice session
Saturday, 28 October
02.30: Sky Sport F1 - First Free Practice Replay
04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second Free Practice Replay
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2023 in Austin
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2017 in Mexico
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
10.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2019 in Mexico
12.30: Sky Sport F1 - First Free Practice Replay
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Second Free Practice Replay
4.30pm: Sky Sport F1 - Jackie Stewart - Formula 1 Icon
18.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Austin 2023 Repetition
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Free Practice Coverage
19.30 hrs: Third free practice session
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets...Mick Schumacher
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
22.50: ORF2 - Start of qualifying coverage
23.35: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage
23.00: Qualifying
Sunday, 29 October
00.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference
01.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
02.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Third Free Practice Replay
03.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP USA 2023
03.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Moments of Brilliance - James Hunt
10.55am: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: J. Button/Canada 2011
12.10pm: Sky Sport F1 - Jackie Stewart - Icon of Formula 1
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Mexico
19.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews
20.25 hrs: ORF1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
20.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports
20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
20.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: ORF1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: Grand Prix of Mexico (71 laps)
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
23.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
23.55: ServusTV - Race Highlights
USA-GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10