Charles Leclerc baffled: Ferrari declares exclusion
After a Formula 1 World Championship round, four cars are randomly checked, the lot decides, just like after the Grand Prix. After the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), two cars were caught in the post-race inspection - Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. This meant second place was gone for the Englishman and sixth place for the Monegasque.
In a media round, Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno explained the defeat thus: "Various factors came together. Because Austin was a sprint weekend, we only had 60 minutes to refine the set-up. Then it was
GP qualifying, and that meant the cars were under the so-called parc fermé conditions, when nothing more can be adjusted on the car."
"The COTA is demanding. We have seen in the past how this circuit has cracked suspensions and broken underbodies. In our case, we reacted to the very undulating track in the first practice and raised the car. But obviously that wasn't enough."
"The wind also played a role. Wind from the front means more downforce, but also that the car touches down more often. In retrospect, we should have increased the ground clearance further, but of course that would have been detrimental to competitiveness."
According to Ioverno, it was a matter of fractions of a millimetre. "But the regulations are crystal clear. If the floor plate is no longer wide enough, the exclusion takes place. It's tough, but that's the way it is."
Charles Leclerc says in Mexico about the exclusion: "I was completely gobsmacked. On Friday evening we had checked the floor plate and everything was okay. We suspected that the wear would be higher than usual, but the disqualification came out of the blue."
"We are still analysing why this could happen to my car. I was still at the track when the bad news came. Of course it was annoying, but the regulations are the regulations, you have to swallow a bitter pill like that."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10