Charles Leclerc baffled: Ferrari declares exclusion

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc lost his sixth place after the USA GP - floor plate of his car too worn. Ferrari explains how various factors contributed to the embarrassment.

After a Formula 1 World Championship round, four cars are randomly checked, the lot decides, just like after the Grand Prix. After the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), two cars were caught in the post-race inspection - Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. This meant second place was gone for the Englishman and sixth place for the Monegasque.

In a media round, Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno explained the defeat thus: "Various factors came together. Because Austin was a sprint weekend, we only had 60 minutes to refine the set-up. Then it was

GP qualifying, and that meant the cars were under the so-called parc fermé conditions, when nothing more can be adjusted on the car."

"The COTA is demanding. We have seen in the past how this circuit has cracked suspensions and broken underbodies. In our case, we reacted to the very undulating track in the first practice and raised the car. But obviously that wasn't enough."

"The wind also played a role. Wind from the front means more downforce, but also that the car touches down more often. In retrospect, we should have increased the ground clearance further, but of course that would have been detrimental to competitiveness."



According to Ioverno, it was a matter of fractions of a millimetre. "But the regulations are crystal clear. If the floor plate is no longer wide enough, the exclusion takes place. It's tough, but that's the way it is."



Charles Leclerc says in Mexico about the exclusion: "I was completely gobsmacked. On Friday evening we had checked the floor plate and everything was okay. We suspected that the wear would be higher than usual, but the disqualification came out of the blue."



"We are still analysing why this could happen to my car. I was still at the track when the bad news came. Of course it was annoying, but the regulations are the regulations, you have to swallow a bitter pill like that."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10