Christian Horner on Sergio Pérez: "The hardest job".

Mexican Sergio Pérez is looking for his great form from the spring. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "People should not forget that Checo has the hardest job in the world."

In the first part of the season, the Mexican Sergio Pérez drove in captivating form - two wins and three podiums in the first four races, World Championship lead.

But something happened to Pérez in Miami: "Checo" was able to start from pole position, but had to admit defeat to Max Verstappen, who had started from 9th on the grid. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Something happened mentally with Sergio."

This began Max's incredible run of ten consecutive victories. Pérez did not manage another win, several times he showed a weak performance in qualifying, which compromised his performances in the Grands Prix.

Christian Horner comes to the defence of the 33-year-old veteran: "Of course we would like to see better performances from Checo. But people shouldn't forget that he has the hardest job in the world."

"Max drives at such an incredibly high level, and he never lets up by even a second, and he makes virtually no mistakes. His stablemates look at the data and have to live with thoughts like, 'How on earth could he be so fast there?' I think you need a very strong character to not go down next to Max."



"I think it would be extremely difficult for any driver to stand up to Max. Especially in Verstappen's current form."



Pérez has his sights set high for the race in front of his audience. Speaking in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the six-time GP winner says: "This race weekend is unlike any other. Here I want to put in a perfect performance, and if there's any Grand Prix you want to win, it's this one."



"There is also no race weekend where I have so many appearances. Sure it's an exhausting programme, but that's part of it. From Friday onwards, when I'm back in the race car, it will be a bit quieter."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10