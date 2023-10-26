Christian Horner on Sergio Pérez: "The hardest job".
In the first part of the season, the Mexican Sergio Pérez drove in captivating form - two wins and three podiums in the first four races, World Championship lead.
But something happened to Pérez in Miami: "Checo" was able to start from pole position, but had to admit defeat to Max Verstappen, who had started from 9th on the grid. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Something happened mentally with Sergio."
This began Max's incredible run of ten consecutive victories. Pérez did not manage another win, several times he showed a weak performance in qualifying, which compromised his performances in the Grands Prix.
Christian Horner comes to the defence of the 33-year-old veteran: "Of course we would like to see better performances from Checo. But people shouldn't forget that he has the hardest job in the world."
"Max drives at such an incredibly high level, and he never lets up by even a second, and he makes virtually no mistakes. His stablemates look at the data and have to live with thoughts like, 'How on earth could he be so fast there?' I think you need a very strong character to not go down next to Max."
"I think it would be extremely difficult for any driver to stand up to Max. Especially in Verstappen's current form."
Pérez has his sights set high for the race in front of his audience. Speaking in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the six-time GP winner says: "This race weekend is unlike any other. Here I want to put in a perfect performance, and if there's any Grand Prix you want to win, it's this one."
"There is also no race weekend where I have so many appearances. Sure it's an exhausting programme, but that's part of it. From Friday onwards, when I'm back in the race car, it will be a bit quieter."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10