World Champion Max Verstappen: Personal security in Mexico
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Mexicans are extremely enthusiastic about racing, not to say racing-crazy. For one or two fans, this can quickly tip over into the unhealthy. Whistles and boos could already be heard here in 2021 and 2022 when Max Verstappen was honoured. My Mexican journalist colleague David Sanchez says: "It's not nice, a minority of fans makes the majority look unsportsmanlike."
Red Bull Racing is taking no chances at the tradition-steeped GP in Mexico: Max Verstappen only moves around town with personal security. The paddock in Mexico, in particular, is always packed; where there is a crowd, there is usually a driver at the centre of it.
The use of bodyguards is not uncommon in Formula 1, with numerous racing drivers in recent years only travelling in the company of experienced bodyguards. In a threatening situation, Jenson Button's driver rammed his car free in Brazil and thus escaped an assault.
In Mexico, Max Verstappen can not only claim his fifth victory on a single circuit (that would be a personal record), he could also equal Alain Prost with GP success number 51. And he would surpass his own record of 15 wins a year.
Verstappen says in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: "I came to Mexico on Tuesday and everywhere I went I got a very warm welcome. I'm here to do my job, but I don't expect any difficulties."
"Formula 1 has gained a lot of new fans in the last few years, and not all of them react the same way. I understand when GP supporters support their favourite driver, but respect must remain - this is especially true at an award ceremony when an athlete is honoured by the anthem of his country. If people then whistle or shout something, I don't think that's okay."
Max Verstappen in Mexico
2015 with Toro Rosso: 8th on grid, 9th in race
2016 with Red Bull Racing: 3rd/4th (five-second penalty).
2017 with Red Bull Racing: 2nd/1st.
2018 with Red Bull Racing: 2nd/1st.
2019 with Red Bull Racing: 4th/6th.
2021 with Red Bull Racing: 3./1.
2022 with Red Bull Racing: 1./1.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10