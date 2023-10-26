World Champion Max Verstappen: Personal security in Mexico

The Mexicans are extremely enthusiastic about racing, not to say racing-crazy. For one or two fans, this can quickly tip over into the unhealthy. Whistles and boos could already be heard here in 2021 and 2022 when Max Verstappen was honoured. My Mexican journalist colleague David Sanchez says: "It's not nice, a minority of fans makes the majority look unsportsmanlike."

Red Bull Racing is taking no chances at the tradition-steeped GP in Mexico: Max Verstappen only moves around town with personal security. The paddock in Mexico, in particular, is always packed; where there is a crowd, there is usually a driver at the centre of it.

The use of bodyguards is not uncommon in Formula 1, with numerous racing drivers in recent years only travelling in the company of experienced bodyguards. In a threatening situation, Jenson Button's driver rammed his car free in Brazil and thus escaped an assault.

In Mexico, Max Verstappen can not only claim his fifth victory on a single circuit (that would be a personal record), he could also equal Alain Prost with GP success number 51. And he would surpass his own record of 15 wins a year.



Verstappen says in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: "I came to Mexico on Tuesday and everywhere I went I got a very warm welcome. I'm here to do my job, but I don't expect any difficulties."



"Formula 1 has gained a lot of new fans in the last few years, and not all of them react the same way. I understand when GP supporters support their favourite driver, but respect must remain - this is especially true at an award ceremony when an athlete is honoured by the anthem of his country. If people then whistle or shout something, I don't think that's okay."





Max Verstappen in Mexico

2015 with Toro Rosso: 8th on grid, 9th in race

2016 with Red Bull Racing: 3rd/4th (five-second penalty).

2017 with Red Bull Racing: 2nd/1st.

2018 with Red Bull Racing: 2nd/1st.

2019 with Red Bull Racing: 4th/6th.

2021 with Red Bull Racing: 3./1.

2022 with Red Bull Racing: 1./1.





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10