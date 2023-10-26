Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "This is ridiculous".
A great drive to second place on the Circuit of the Americas, time and again Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton conjures something very special out of his helmet on the Texan race track.
But hours after the race, the FIA sent him a big message: the floor plate on the Mercedes was too worn and he was disqualified. Lewis Hamilton in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: "The disqualification spoiled the whole beautiful weekend of Texas. They only checked a couple of cars and half of them were not in compliance with the regulations. So I have to assume there were more cars that would have failed a check."
The FIA proceeded normally: Four cars were randomly selected and checked on various points. These points vary from race to race, and the racing teams do not know what will be scrutinised after a particular race.
Hamilton continued: "This floor plate has nothing at all to do with the performance of the car. Of course, everyone tries to drive with as little ground clearance as possible - because that's when the downforce has the most lasting effect. At the same time, we also know how stiff these cars are tuned and how they behave on waves on the race track."
"I think it's all unfortunate because we had a great weekend in front of a magnificent backdrop of fans. We are making fabulous progress with this sport, but what happened after the USA GP is ridiculous and tarnishes the picture."
"I would have handled it differently. Everyone knew how undulating the track was and that the plates were wearing away. So I would have allowed all the competitors to fit a new plate after the sprint.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10