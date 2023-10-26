Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "This is ridiculous".

A great drive to second place on the Circuit of the Americas, time and again Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton conjures something very special out of his helmet on the Texan race track.

But hours after the race, the FIA sent him a big message: the floor plate on the Mercedes was too worn and he was disqualified. Lewis Hamilton in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: "The disqualification spoiled the whole beautiful weekend of Texas. They only checked a couple of cars and half of them were not in compliance with the regulations. So I have to assume there were more cars that would have failed a check."

The FIA proceeded normally: Four cars were randomly selected and checked on various points. These points vary from race to race, and the racing teams do not know what will be scrutinised after a particular race.

Hamilton continued: "This floor plate has nothing at all to do with the performance of the car. Of course, everyone tries to drive with as little ground clearance as possible - because that's when the downforce has the most lasting effect. At the same time, we also know how stiff these cars are tuned and how they behave on waves on the race track."



"I think it's all unfortunate because we had a great weekend in front of a magnificent backdrop of fans. We are making fabulous progress with this sport, but what happened after the USA GP is ridiculous and tarnishes the picture."



"I would have handled it differently. Everyone knew how undulating the track was and that the plates were wearing away. So I would have allowed all the competitors to fit a new plate after the sprint.





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10