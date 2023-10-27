Mexico: Local hero Sergio Pérez believes in home victory

Sergio Pérez has already been on the podium twice at his home race. But the big dream of winning in front of his home crowd has not yet come true. The Red Bull Racing star wants to change that this year.

Since the return of the Mexican Grand Prix to the World Championship calendar, Sergio Pérez has failed to score points in his home race only once: in 2018, he had to pit his pink Racing Point racer due to brake problems. Apart from that, the 33-year-old from Guadalajara has always been part of the top-10 at the Mexico GP: in 2015 he finished eighth, the following year he finished tenth and in 2017 he finished his home race in seventh place, a feat he repeated in 2019.

Formula 1 did not race in Mexico in the 2020 Corona season, after which the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was once again part of the World Championship calendar and Sergio Pérez, who has been driving for the Red Bull Racing team since 2021, was able to enjoy a podium finish in front of his home crowd in third place in each of the past two years.

The big triumph, however, has so far eluded him. The current World Championship runner-up is convinced that this could change this year. He emphasises: "It is my biggest dream to achieve a home victory," and he explains: "I think the performance density in Austin was higher than the GP result would suggest. The top-5 or top-6 were separated by two tenths at most, I just think we missed the mark a bit by sprinting."

"But we made some good progress for sure. After the race in Qatar we spent a very good couple of days in the factory really going into detail and understanding a lot of things. So I think we are now back in front," added the six-time GP winner.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10