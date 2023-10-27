Mexico: Local hero Sergio Pérez believes in home victory
Since the return of the Mexican Grand Prix to the World Championship calendar, Sergio Pérez has failed to score points in his home race only once: in 2018, he had to pit his pink Racing Point racer due to brake problems. Apart from that, the 33-year-old from Guadalajara has always been part of the top-10 at the Mexico GP: in 2015 he finished eighth, the following year he finished tenth and in 2017 he finished his home race in seventh place, a feat he repeated in 2019.
Formula 1 did not race in Mexico in the 2020 Corona season, after which the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was once again part of the World Championship calendar and Sergio Pérez, who has been driving for the Red Bull Racing team since 2021, was able to enjoy a podium finish in front of his home crowd in third place in each of the past two years.
The big triumph, however, has so far eluded him. The current World Championship runner-up is convinced that this could change this year. He emphasises: "It is my biggest dream to achieve a home victory," and he explains: "I think the performance density in Austin was higher than the GP result would suggest. The top-5 or top-6 were separated by two tenths at most, I just think we missed the mark a bit by sprinting."
"But we made some good progress for sure. After the race in Qatar we spent a very good couple of days in the factory really going into detail and understanding a lot of things. So I think we are now back in front," added the six-time GP winner.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10