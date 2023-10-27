Oliver Bearman: "Try not to get in the way".

Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman is allowed to contest the first free practice sessions in Mexico and in Abu Dhabi in the Haas racer. The teenager from Great Britain explains how he prepared for these races.

Oliver Bearman has reason to rejoice: the Briton, who is only 18 years old, will contest the first free practice session in Mexico this weekend in the Haas car. This makes him the youngest racing driver in his country to take part in a race weekend in the four-wheel king class. "It's exciting, of course, and I'm very happy that I get to fulfil my dream of going out in a Formula 1 car," the Formula 2 driver commented.

"It will be overwhelming to move out with the Formula One drivers I have watched over the last few years. The thought of being on track with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso is also a bit scary. I try not to be in the way. I'm very excited, but I think once I'm on the track it will feel like normal and I won't think about it," adds Bearman, who has prepared well for the stakes.

"First and foremost I've been working on my fitness, focusing on the upper body, because the step from Formula 2 to Formula 1 is quite big, especially with regard to the neck. In Mexico we have a lot of hard braking zones, so that's what we focused on the most. I watched previous Mexico sessions and observed how the track conditions change," the Ferrari junior describes.

"I also tried to build up a feeling for the car in the simulator and familiarise myself with the steering wheel, which is also quite different from the one in the Formula 2 car. I also did a test at Fiorano in an old Formula 1 racer. It was nice to get to know the speed and the g-forces so that the race in Mexico won't be too much of a shock," adds Bearman.

