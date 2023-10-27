Hamilton disqualification: Mercedes too aggressive?

That Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Austin GP was due to the ground clearance Mercedes chose, Max Verstappen is convinced. The opponents were too aggressive in this respect, he is sure.

For Lewis Hamilton, the race Sunday in Austin ended with a huge disappointment. After fighting his way to the front in the race at the Circuit of the Americas, the Mercedes driver was able to put leader Max Verstappen under pressure. The Red Bull Racing star finished first, but Hamilton was able to enjoy a strong performance and second place.

But this joy did not last long, because after the chequered flag fell, the FIA examined the GP racer of the seven-time world champion and came to the conclusion: the floor plate on his car was too worn and no longer met the specifications of the regulations, so the Briton was retroactively excluded from the classification. Charles Leclerc was also found to have committed the same offence, and the Ferrari star was disqualified in the same way.

Hamilton was annoyed about the usual procedure of the stewards to take a closer look at some cars after the race. And he affirmed that the floor plate had no effect on the performance of his company car. For his opponent Max Verstappen it is clear: Mercedes got the ground clearance wrong.

The triple champion explained: "You have to consider that Austin has a lot of bumps and after having to set up the car after only one hour of practice because of the sprint format, it was a bit of a gamble to get it right. For our part, we were a bit too conservative and Mercedes were clearly too aggressive. That's how the disqualification came about."

"We know that you can boost the performance if you reduce the ground clearance. But with the big bumps that there are in Austin, you have to be a bit careful there," the 50-time GP winner stressed.

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10