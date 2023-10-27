Lewis Hamilton: "That's where we have the best chance".

The Mercedes team has not yet won a Grand Prix this year. That could still change in the last four races. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton explains where his team has the best chance of winning.

Red Bull Racing's superiority this year is obvious when looking at the world championship standings. The team of three-time champion Max Verstappen has already collected more than twice as many points this year as its first rival Mercedes. With the exception of the Singapore Grand Prix, which Carlos Sainz won, the team from Milton Keynes has taken all GP victories.

Mercedes, on the other hand, is in danger of experiencing its first winless season since 2011. But the factory team still has four races left to achieve the coveted first place. Last year, George Russell brought redemption to team boss Toto Wolff's squad in Brazil. According to Lewis Hamilton, the race in Interlagos also offers one of the two big chances for a GP triumph for the brand with the star.

The seven-time world champion senses another chance at the upcoming GP in Mexico. "Obviously it's always difficult to say, 'Hey, we're going to be good here or there,'" Hamilton admits in the Mexico paddock. "We've been able to make some progress, but I can't predict which of the remaining four races we'll be closer to."

"But last year we were close here, so I hope it will be the same this time and we will be strong enough for it to be enough. If we can get the strategy right this weekend, maybe we can challenge Red Bull Racing," hoped the 103-time GP winner, who came close to leader Verstappen in the recent Austin showdown but was disqualified after the race for a too-worn floor plate.

"Brazil was a very good place for us last year," adds the current World Championship third-placed driver. "If we can get closer there as well, then we have two very strong races ahead of us. In Abu Dhabi, I think the gap will be bigger again. That's why I think we will have the best chance to win in the next two races."

World championship standings (after 18 of 22 GPs, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10