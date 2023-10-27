Disqualifications from Austin: What Timo Glock says

After the Austin race, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified. The Mercedes driver reacted with incomprehension, the Ferrari star grudgingly accepted the penalty. This is what GP veteran Timo Glock says.

The joy over second place in the GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin did not last long for Lewis Hamilton. Because a few hours after the race it was clear: the seven-time champion was disqualified from the race because the floor panel on his GP car did not comply with the rules. The same fate befell Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who had finished the Texas GP in sixth place.

The Mercedes driver reacted to the exclusion bycriticising the rule makers, while Leclerc was surprised by the disqualification but grudgingly accepted it. "Sure, it's annoying, but rules are rules, we have to swallow this bitter pill," the Monegasque explained in the Mexico paddock.

Former GP driver and current Sky TV pundit Timo Glock writes in his column on the subsequent exclusion of the two GP stars: "Of course, you always try to keep the vehicle height as low as possible. In Austin, the big problem was that the track was so uneven and the cars touched down very often."

And the German explains: "The two cars were apparently a few millimetres too low, which was the decisive point that the underbody was no longer in the tolerance range at the respective measuring points.That can happen when you go to the limit. Too bad for Mercedes and Ferrari, but probably most annoying for Lewis Hamilton in terms of the drivers' championship against Sergio Pérez as well."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10