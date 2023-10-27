Disqualifications from Austin: What Timo Glock says
The joy over second place in the GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin did not last long for Lewis Hamilton. Because a few hours after the race it was clear: the seven-time champion was disqualified from the race because the floor panel on his GP car did not comply with the rules. The same fate befell Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who had finished the Texas GP in sixth place.
The Mercedes driver reacted to the exclusion bycriticising the rule makers, while Leclerc was surprised by the disqualification but grudgingly accepted it. "Sure, it's annoying, but rules are rules, we have to swallow this bitter pill," the Monegasque explained in the Mexico paddock.
Former GP driver and current Sky TV pundit Timo Glock writes in his column on the subsequent exclusion of the two GP stars: "Of course, you always try to keep the vehicle height as low as possible. In Austin, the big problem was that the track was so uneven and the cars touched down very often."
And the German explains: "The two cars were apparently a few millimetres too low, which was the decisive point that the underbody was no longer in the tolerance range at the respective measuring points.That can happen when you go to the limit. Too bad for Mercedes and Ferrari, but probably most annoying for Lewis Hamilton in terms of the drivers' championship against Sergio Pérez as well."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10