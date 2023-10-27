Austin disqualifications: Criticism of sprint format

The Austin disqualifications are also the big topic in the Mexico paddock. The GP stars agree: the sprint format makes it difficult to make the right decisions when it comes to ground clearance.

For Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, there was thick mail from the FIA after the GP in Austin: The two GP stars were retroactively excluded from the classification because their cars did not comply with the rules and were therefore classified as illegal. This was due to the floor plate, which was too worn after the weekend on the Texan track with its many bumps and no longer had the required minimum dimensions.

The Mercedes star was annoyed: "This floor plate has nothing whatsoever to do with the performance of the car. Of course everyone tries to drive with as little ground clearance as possible - because that's when the downforce has the most lasting effect." And he emphasised: "I would have solved it differently. Everyone knew how undulating the track was and that the plates wore down. So I would have allowed all the competitors to fit a new plate after the sprint."

His colleagues also point to the bumps and the sprint format, which forces teams to set up their cars for the rest of the weekend after the only free practice session. "Because of the sprint format, you do about 15 laps in the first practice and you're pretty low on fuel," says Pierre Gasly, for example.

The Alpine driver is in the same vein as Hamilton: "After that you have to assess what will happen in the following laps in the two qualifying sessions, the sprint and the whole race. There you have to decide blindly, so to speak, because you have very little information. Maybe the situation can be improved by giving us more time to adjust the set-up if necessary."

Williams driver Alex Albon agrees: "As Pierre says, the teams have very little data from the first practice to set the ground clearance of the car for the rest of the weekend. There's not even enough time to refuel the cars in the first practice to get a feel for what they need to be like."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10



