Austin disqualifications: Criticism of sprint format
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, there was thick mail from the FIA after the GP in Austin: The two GP stars were retroactively excluded from the classification because their cars did not comply with the rules and were therefore classified as illegal. This was due to the floor plate, which was too worn after the weekend on the Texan track with its many bumps and no longer had the required minimum dimensions.
The Mercedes star was annoyed: "This floor plate has nothing whatsoever to do with the performance of the car. Of course everyone tries to drive with as little ground clearance as possible - because that's when the downforce has the most lasting effect." And he emphasised: "I would have solved it differently. Everyone knew how undulating the track was and that the plates wore down. So I would have allowed all the competitors to fit a new plate after the sprint."
His colleagues also point to the bumps and the sprint format, which forces teams to set up their cars for the rest of the weekend after the only free practice session. "Because of the sprint format, you do about 15 laps in the first practice and you're pretty low on fuel," says Pierre Gasly, for example.
The Alpine driver is in the same vein as Hamilton: "After that you have to assess what will happen in the following laps in the two qualifying sessions, the sprint and the whole race. There you have to decide blindly, so to speak, because you have very little information. Maybe the situation can be improved by giving us more time to adjust the set-up if necessary."
Williams driver Alex Albon agrees: "As Pierre says, the teams have very little data from the first practice to set the ground clearance of the car for the rest of the weekend. There's not even enough time to refuel the cars in the first practice to get a feel for what they need to be like."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10