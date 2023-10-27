Fernando Alonso: "I am very proud and happy".

Fernando Alonso had a strong start to this year's season, but recently the good results failed to materialise. The two-time world champion from the Aston Martin team explains why he is nevertheless very satisfied.

With six podiums in the first eight Grands Prix of 2023, Fernando Alonso has made a start to the season this year that has surprised even himself. However, the fast Spaniard, who switched to the Aston Martin team during the winter break, has not performed as well recently. In Zandvoort, he stood on the podium for a second time in second place, but in the five race weekends he has contested since then, the Asturian has only managed to collect 15 points.

Nevertheless, his interim assessment of the season so far is very positive. Alonso emphasises: "It felt more consistent than the results might suggest. We have been very focused on improving the performance of the car and also making progress as a team. Two years ago this team employed 250 people and now we are only a few points away from the top teams."

"We have already celebrated a few podiums this year and we have also moved into the new Formula One facility. A lot of new people have come on board and we have about 200 points more than last year. So 2023 is an incredible year for Aston Martin," insists the 32-time GP winner.

"I know it's becoming more and more like football here, where it's always the most recent result that counts. But we have to remember where we come from and what this project is about. I'm very proud of this season so far, and hopefully we can finish it with another podium finish. I think we can then start next season with a lot more confidence than this year," Alonso explains.

"After a difficult 2022 season, we took the winter break with the hope of moving in the right direction with this project. We learned a lot during the season, also off the track, in terms of developing the car. This is therefore a very important year for us, not only because of the results, but also with a view to the future. I am therefore very proud and happy," adds the current WRC fourth-placed driver.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10