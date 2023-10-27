Fernando Alonso: "I am very proud and happy".
With six podiums in the first eight Grands Prix of 2023, Fernando Alonso has made a start to the season this year that has surprised even himself. However, the fast Spaniard, who switched to the Aston Martin team during the winter break, has not performed as well recently. In Zandvoort, he stood on the podium for a second time in second place, but in the five race weekends he has contested since then, the Asturian has only managed to collect 15 points.
Nevertheless, his interim assessment of the season so far is very positive. Alonso emphasises: "It felt more consistent than the results might suggest. We have been very focused on improving the performance of the car and also making progress as a team. Two years ago this team employed 250 people and now we are only a few points away from the top teams."
"We have already celebrated a few podiums this year and we have also moved into the new Formula One facility. A lot of new people have come on board and we have about 200 points more than last year. So 2023 is an incredible year for Aston Martin," insists the 32-time GP winner.
"I know it's becoming more and more like football here, where it's always the most recent result that counts. But we have to remember where we come from and what this project is about. I'm very proud of this season so far, and hopefully we can finish it with another podium finish. I think we can then start next season with a lot more confidence than this year," Alonso explains.
"After a difficult 2022 season, we took the winter break with the hope of moving in the right direction with this project. We learned a lot during the season, also off the track, in terms of developing the car. This is therefore a very important year for us, not only because of the results, but also with a view to the future. I am therefore very proud and happy," adds the current WRC fourth-placed driver.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10