Praise for Lando Norris: Like Michael Schumacher & Alonso

Lando Norris once again proved his speed in Austin. But the first GP victory is still a long way off. Nevertheless, team boss Andrea Stella is sure: Norris reminds us of the big names in the sport.

In Austin, Lando Norris made his 100th GP start and the McLaren star crowned the anniversary with a podium finish: He crossed the finish line in third place behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The latter was disqualified a few hours later because his GP car was not compliant with the rules, so Norris moved up to second place.

For the sixth time, he was thus able to enjoy the second-best GP result. However, he was not yet able to achieve his first GP victory. Nevertheless, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella is convinced that Norris has the same qualities as the great stars of the sport. Appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, he says of his protégé: "He has all the ingredients it takes to have a successful career."

"When it comes to natural speed, I think Lando can compete with some big names like Michael Schumacher or Fernando Alonso," the 52-year-old Italian is sure. At the same time, he cautions: "The real success factor is to keep developing your skills as a racing driver and to increase your adaptability. Because you will never have the perfect car. You will never have the perfect situation."

"We want to be successful even if the probability is 50 per cent. That's why we want to constantly evolve and adapt even better, to understand the situation better than the competition and therefore give us an advantage. In this respect, Lando is on a very good path and he proved it as soon as we gave him a car with which he can fight for podiums," Stella clarifies.

Norris also excels at perceiving what is happening behind the wheel, the engineer describes: "Like some of the other top drivers I've been lucky enough to work with, he has the ability to perceive every little detail that happens to the car in a short space of time. He talks about what happens in half a second as if it's an hour. That's remarkable."

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02 Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10