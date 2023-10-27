Praise for Lando Norris: Like Michael Schumacher & Alonso
In Austin, Lando Norris made his 100th GP start and the McLaren star crowned the anniversary with a podium finish: He crossed the finish line in third place behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The latter was disqualified a few hours later because his GP car was not compliant with the rules, so Norris moved up to second place.
For the sixth time, he was thus able to enjoy the second-best GP result. However, he was not yet able to achieve his first GP victory. Nevertheless, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella is convinced that Norris has the same qualities as the great stars of the sport. Appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, he says of his protégé: "He has all the ingredients it takes to have a successful career."
"When it comes to natural speed, I think Lando can compete with some big names like Michael Schumacher or Fernando Alonso," the 52-year-old Italian is sure. At the same time, he cautions: "The real success factor is to keep developing your skills as a racing driver and to increase your adaptability. Because you will never have the perfect car. You will never have the perfect situation."
"We want to be successful even if the probability is 50 per cent. That's why we want to constantly evolve and adapt even better, to understand the situation better than the competition and therefore give us an advantage. In this respect, Lando is on a very good path and he proved it as soon as we gave him a car with which he can fight for podiums," Stella clarifies.
Norris also excels at perceiving what is happening behind the wheel, the engineer describes: "Like some of the other top drivers I've been lucky enough to work with, he has the ability to perceive every little detail that happens to the car in a short space of time. He talks about what happens in half a second as if it's an hour. That's remarkable."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 GP, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02 Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10