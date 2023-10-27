Pit strategy: From Fangio to Patrese to Norris

"They change the tyres so quickly - it looks like magic," my little granddaughter marvelled recently as she watched the Qatar Grand Prix next to me. In fact, she had witnessed an incredible record.

McLaren's insane record for four tyres changed in 1.8 seconds (in fact, tyre services under two seconds are now becoming more frequent) allows us to take a deep look into the history of Formula One: as natural as scheduled pit stops are today, they have sometimes been unusual and surprising throughout history. Two very different examples.

The fascination and glamorous name of Maserati can be explained to a large extent by its - at times extremely successful - participation in the glittering world of Grand Prix racing. The most glorious and at the same time most successful phase were the years 1954 to 1957 with eight of a total of eleven victories, all achieved with the 250 F model.

The Maserati 250 F is a Grand Prix racing car that was used over an unusually long period of time. In view of the many Formula 1 races around the world, which at the time did not count towards the World Championship, and in view of the many renowned private drivers, it became a real, unique type of success.



The 250's track record is inextricably linked with the name of the exceptional driver Juan Manuel Fangio. The Argentinian world champion of 1951 not only brought Maserati its first Grand Prix victory, as mentioned above, but another five. Two of them in that year 1954, when he switched to Mercedes after the second race to become world champion for the second time.



In 1955 he repeated the world championship triumph on Mercedes, switched to Ferrari in 1956 after the Stuttgart company went out of business and became champion there again. Fangio did not feel happy there, despite the Ferrari success, and in 1957 he opted for Maserati again.



This was anything but a bad choice, because by the time of the German Grand Prix he had once again become one of the title contenders. The most dramatic victory in the long career of the Maserati 250 F and one of the most remarkable successes of his career, rich in almost unbelievable achievements, was achieved by Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1957 German Grand Prix on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.



But let's start with a completely different story: 15 August 1982, Austrian Grand Prix in Zeltweg. Riccardo Patrese, leading the Brabham-BMW, came into the pits, tyres were changed, fuel was added. Gone, back in the lead.



At that time, pit stops were not mandatory and rather unscheduled. The tactics of the so-called planned stop in shorthand: half-full tanks, light car, soft tyres, less strain on brakes and gearbox - the calculation worked out, one was faster over the distance than the competition.



Incidentally, the debut of this surprise coup was supposed to take place two races earlier, but was initially cancelled because the Brabham drivers had dropped out before the pit stops.



What does all this have to do with Fangio's race of the century on 4 August 1957 in the Eifel?



There, admittedly for other reasons, but more or less with the same considerations, the strategy later used so successfully by Brabham celebrated its premiere at Maserati.



According to contemporary sources, it was known that Maserati's Pirelli tyres were softer than those of the competition. Unlike today, this was not primarily a speed advantage, but a disadvantage of higher wear. At Maserati, they were clear about this: The tyres would not survive the Nürburgring distance.



Other race reports state that it was uncertain whether a tank of 260 litres would be enough for the entire distance of just over 500 kilometres.



Fangio was confident that he could outrun the field by about 30 seconds. The team promised to deliver him in this period with new rear wheels and, since he would not start with a full tank under these circumstances for weight reasons, with a fresh tank.



Everything went well until the pit stop, which then took twice as long.



But then Fangio and the Maserati showed their superiority. The Argentinean raged through the Eifel, inching away at the gap to the two leading Ferrari drivers Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn.



In the end, the Maserati with the yellow nose was ahead: fourth victory in the sixth world championship round of the year and a new, fifth world championship title, Formula 1 world champion on a Maserati 250 F.



Thanks to a clever strategy.