Nico Hülkenberg's future: Sauber 2025, Audi 2026?
Today's Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl was team boss at Porsche in 2015 when the traditional company took another overall victory at Le Mans - with Nico Hülkenberg at the wheel, who won the endurance classic at the first attempt. The 47-year-old Seidl from Passau and the 36-year-old Hülkenberg from Emmerich like and appreciate each other.
It is not impossible that Nico Hülkenberg will return to Sauber, where he drove for one GP season in 2013. Towards the 2026 season, Sauber will become Audi, and Nico confirms to Sky's German colleagues that the antennae have been extended towards Switzerland.
"There have already been contacts regarding the 2024 season," says Hülkenberg, who is contesting his 200th GP weekend here in Mexico. "I know Andi from the Porsche days, we get on well, that's no secret. There were talks, there was interest. In the end, a new collaboration did not materialise."
What is not, can still become. Nico has a contract with Haas until the end of 2024, and then? "I think it will be very interesting next year when the cards are reshuffled. There will be a lot happening in the driver carousel."
"When Audi gets going in 2026, it's also still up in the air whether they will be a top team or not. They also have to prove and perform that first. So there are still some question marks. I am currently at home here at Haas, everything else is in the stars."
Nico Hülkenberg at Sauber from 2025 and the German driver for Audi in 2026 - quite possible.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10