Nico Hülkenberg's future: Sauber 2025, Audi 2026?

Formula 1 veteran Nico Hülkenberg (36) knows Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl from their times together at Porsche. The German makes it clear: The antennas towards Audi are out for the 2026 season.

Today's Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl was team boss at Porsche in 2015 when the traditional company took another overall victory at Le Mans - with Nico Hülkenberg at the wheel, who won the endurance classic at the first attempt. The 47-year-old Seidl from Passau and the 36-year-old Hülkenberg from Emmerich like and appreciate each other.

It is not impossible that Nico Hülkenberg will return to Sauber, where he drove for one GP season in 2013. Towards the 2026 season, Sauber will become Audi, and Nico confirms to Sky's German colleagues that the antennae have been extended towards Switzerland.

"There have already been contacts regarding the 2024 season," says Hülkenberg, who is contesting his 200th GP weekend here in Mexico. "I know Andi from the Porsche days, we get on well, that's no secret. There were talks, there was interest. In the end, a new collaboration did not materialise."



What is not, can still become. Nico has a contract with Haas until the end of 2024, and then? "I think it will be very interesting next year when the cards are reshuffled. There will be a lot happening in the driver carousel."



"When Audi gets going in 2026, it's also still up in the air whether they will be a top team or not. They also have to prove and perform that first. So there are still some question marks. I am currently at home here at Haas, everything else is in the stars."

Nico Hülkenberg at Sauber from 2025 and the German driver for Audi in 2026 - quite possible.





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10