Champion Max Verstappen: What the FIA forgot
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton found the way he was disqualified after the traditional US GP simply ridiculous. For the other disqualified driver, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, the verdict came out of the blue.
The fact remains: After a grand prix, the rule-keepers of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) randomly check four cars that have finished the race. Which points are checked on these four cars is also not always the same. On Hamilton's Mercedes and Leclerc's Ferrari, the floor plate was too abraded; according to the regulations, the race stewards had no choice but to exclude them.
World champion Max Verstappen also spoke in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez about the messy end to the fabulous GP weekend in Texas. The 26-year-old Dutchman shed light on an aspect that has hardly been addressed so far.
Max Verstappen says in his media round: "Basically, I am of the opinion - nobody tricks. The big problem at the Circuit of the Americas was rather that we only had one free practice session, then the set-up was not allowed to be changed, because we were already going into qualifying for the Grand Prix."
"If you don't have the set-up spot on, then there is very little room to react. You can increase the tyre pressure, but nobody wants to drive around with balloon tyres."
"These cars work best when they are set as low as possible. But nobody would deliberately go over the limit here because the risk of getting caught is far too great."
"The FIA always checks four cars, but it is roundly impossible to check all the parts, otherwise the FIA would need 100 staff. But what I think is that if the car is caught in the check, then the second car of this racing team should also be checked. Usually the set-up of two cars of the same team is quite similar."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
10th Gasly 56
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10