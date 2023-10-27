Champion Max Verstappen: What the FIA forgot

The exclusion of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) after the USA GP continues to be a talking point in Mexico. World champion Max Verstappen thinks the FIA may have forgotten something.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton found the way he was disqualified after the traditional US GP simply ridiculous. For the other disqualified driver, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, the verdict came out of the blue.

The fact remains: After a grand prix, the rule-keepers of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) randomly check four cars that have finished the race. Which points are checked on these four cars is also not always the same. On Hamilton's Mercedes and Leclerc's Ferrari, the floor plate was too abraded; according to the regulations, the race stewards had no choice but to exclude them.

World champion Max Verstappen also spoke in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez about the messy end to the fabulous GP weekend in Texas. The 26-year-old Dutchman shed light on an aspect that has hardly been addressed so far.

Max Verstappen says in his media round: "Basically, I am of the opinion - nobody tricks. The big problem at the Circuit of the Americas was rather that we only had one free practice session, then the set-up was not allowed to be changed, because we were already going into qualifying for the Grand Prix."



"If you don't have the set-up spot on, then there is very little room to react. You can increase the tyre pressure, but nobody wants to drive around with balloon tyres."



"These cars work best when they are set as low as possible. But nobody would deliberately go over the limit here because the risk of getting caught is far too great."



"The FIA always checks four cars, but it is roundly impossible to check all the parts, otherwise the FIA would need 100 staff. But what I think is that if the car is caught in the check, then the second car of this racing team should also be checked. Usually the set-up of two cars of the same team is quite similar."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10