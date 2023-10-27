Sergio Pérez on Max Verstappen: "Everything blown out of proportion".
The FIA is promoting a campaign for fair sport at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Slogan: Racepect (a fusion of the words race and respect) - what happens on the race track stays on the race track.
This is not always the case among Formula 1 fans, especially on social networks. Assaultive behaviour is the order of the day, including on the part of supporters of Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.
Pérez spoke at length about the intra-team rivalry with the Dutchman at his home GP weekend. "Checo" Pérez says: "We are sportsmen and we compete for the same team. Of course you want to beat your stablemate. But the media always try to construct a rivalry out of it that goes beyond the tracks and doesn't exist like that."
The headlines in the Mexican newspapers are clear: Pérez is being disadvantaged at RBR. An accusation that Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner hears again and again. The Englishman can only laugh about it: "Why should we do that? We want to secure the top two places in the drivers' championship, something we've never managed before."
Pérez delves into the subject of rivalry. "I don't understand it. For example, when I have a duel with Fernando Alonso, they don't make it out that we are enemies. We give each other shit on the track, sure, but then the race is over, why should he be my opponent outside of our duel?"
"Often it's all blown up by the media and I don't think that's right. It's important to me that the fans understand how it is in reality."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10