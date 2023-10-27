Sergio Pérez on Max Verstappen: "Everything blown out of proportion".

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez says in Mexico: "No weekend is more important than this one." Ahead of the home race, the six-time GP winner talks about his rivalry with Max Verstappen.

The FIA is promoting a campaign for fair sport at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Slogan: Racepect (a fusion of the words race and respect) - what happens on the race track stays on the race track.

This is not always the case among Formula 1 fans, especially on social networks. Assaultive behaviour is the order of the day, including on the part of supporters of Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Pérez spoke at length about the intra-team rivalry with the Dutchman at his home GP weekend. "Checo" Pérez says: "We are sportsmen and we compete for the same team. Of course you want to beat your stablemate. But the media always try to construct a rivalry out of it that goes beyond the tracks and doesn't exist like that."

The headlines in the Mexican newspapers are clear: Pérez is being disadvantaged at RBR. An accusation that Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner hears again and again. The Englishman can only laugh about it: "Why should we do that? We want to secure the top two places in the drivers' championship, something we've never managed before."



Pérez delves into the subject of rivalry. "I don't understand it. For example, when I have a duel with Fernando Alonso, they don't make it out that we are enemies. We give each other shit on the track, sure, but then the race is over, why should he be my opponent outside of our duel?"



"Often it's all blown up by the media and I don't think that's right. It's important to me that the fans understand how it is in reality."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10