Lewis Hamilton: Verstappen car keenly watched

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton drove a great race in the USA and finished second (before his car had to be taken out of the classification). In the process, he was able to keep a close eye on Max Verstappen's car.

Disqualification because the floor plate had been ground down too much or not - Lewis Hamilton drove a terrific race with his Mercedes in Texas. The Englishman finished just behind champion Max Verstappen.

In the process, the 103-time GP winner had the opportunity to observe the Dutchman's Red Bull Racing race car in detail. Speaking in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico, Hamilton says: "There's only one area where we're equal at the moment and that's slow corners."

"The faster the corners get, the bigger the gap to RBR's car becomes. That explains why they are so superior on a track like Suzuka. It was an instructive experience to be behind Max. I could clearly see why this car is so good."

"Max can get off the gas considerably earlier than I can. His car is much smoother. I noticed a markedly lower tyre wear. Verstappen finds tyre management easier with this car. I know how it is when we had a car with a stable rear axle at Mercedes."



"With this kind of handling, you can control the tyre temperature better. Max obviously finds it easy to go fast with this car, and when he gets out he's usually hardly sweated."





USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari





World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 466 points

02. Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 201

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 171

06. Norris 159

07 Leclerc 151

08. Russell 143

09th Piastri 83

10th Gasly 56

11th Gasly 52

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 25

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Zhou 6

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 1

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 706 points

02. Mercedes 344

03. Ferrari 322

04. McLaren 242

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 100

07. Williams 26

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 10







