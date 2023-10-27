Lewis Hamilton: Verstappen car keenly watched
Disqualification because the floor plate had been ground down too much or not - Lewis Hamilton drove a terrific race with his Mercedes in Texas. The Englishman finished just behind champion Max Verstappen.
In the process, the 103-time GP winner had the opportunity to observe the Dutchman's Red Bull Racing race car in detail. Speaking in the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico, Hamilton says: "There's only one area where we're equal at the moment and that's slow corners."
"The faster the corners get, the bigger the gap to RBR's car becomes. That explains why they are so superior on a track like Suzuka. It was an instructive experience to be behind Max. I could clearly see why this car is so good."
"Max can get off the gas considerably earlier than I can. His car is much smoother. I noticed a markedly lower tyre wear. Verstappen finds tyre management easier with this car. I know how it is when we had a car with a stable rear axle at Mercedes."
"With this kind of handling, you can control the tyre temperature better. Max obviously finds it easy to go fast with this car, and when he gets out he's usually hardly sweated."
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 hrs.
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18,460
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
World Championship standings (after 18 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 466 points
02. Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 201
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 171
06. Norris 159
07 Leclerc 151
08. Russell 143
09th Piastri 83
11th Gasly 52
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 25
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Zhou 6
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 1
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 706 points
02. Mercedes 344
03. Ferrari 322
04. McLaren 242
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 100
07. Williams 26
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 10