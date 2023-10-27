Practice Mexico: Verstappen 1st, Albon annoys Pérez

After the sprint weekends in Qatar and Texas, it's back to a normal GP weekend in Mexico City: At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez at 2240 metres above sea level, which was opened in 1959, we have the classic two free practice sessions today (Friday), the third free practice and GP qualifying on Saturday and the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Especially the first practice session on the track located in the middle of the city - a quarter of the field consisted of Formula 2 regulars. As junior drivers in action here:

Isack Hadjar at AlphaTauri (for Yuki Tsunoda).

Théo Pourchaire with Alfa Romeo (for Valtteri Bottas)

Frederik Vesti at Mercedes (for George Russell)

Jack Doohan at Alpine (for Pierre Gasly)

Oliver Bearman at Haas (for Kevin Magnussen)

Practice started with 23 degrees, cloudy skies, the tarmac 43 degrees warm.



Bad luck for Sauber junior driver Pourchaire: long brake pedal, the Frenchman brought the car back to the pits as a precaution.



Fernando Alonso took to the track with enormous measuring grids on the rear axle of the Aston Martin. The Austin upgrade is here on both Aston Martin race cars.



AlphaTauri-Hadjar also had problems, "The anti-stall came on." The Parisian brought his car into the pits.



Formula 1 champion Jenson Button: "A rookie mistake, all he had to do was disengage the clutch and the system would have switched off."



Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc reported "metallic noises" from his engine. The command centre replied that they were monitoring the situation.



In between, cars could be seen without markings on their Pirelli tyres. Pirelli gave the drivers a new C4 compound for 2024. Each driver received two sets.



The worries at AlphaTauri continued: On Daniel Ricciardo's car, a heat shield of the rear fairing flew off when he flattened the rear wing of his car. McLaren driver Piastri reported that the part was now lying on the track.



Carlos Sainz rumbled off the track after 15 minutes, "No hydraulics, my steering is signing off." The Madrilenian managed to bring the Ferrari into the pits.



After 15 minutes, huge cheers in the stands: Pérez with new best time from Max Verstappen.



Worries for McLaren driver Lando Norris: "Something is wrong, my engine just cheered full into the rev limiter."



Verstappen didn't let that go: new fastest time, 1.3 seconds ahead of Pérez, then Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Albon and Sainz. Hamilton only in P11, Hülkenberg in P15, best rookie - Jack Doohan (Alpine) in P10.



At Ferrari, the mechanics went in search of a hydraulic leak on Sainz's car.



Pourchaire still couldn't do a timed lap: "I have the same problem as before," moaned the 20-year-old from the perfume city of Grasse, coming back in the Alfa Romeo.



Standings after 30 minutes: Verstappen, Albon, Leclerc, Pérez, Ricciardo, Piastri, Norris, Hülkenberg and Hamilton. Best rookie: Olvier Bearman in Haas in tenth place.



Leclerc on soft tyres was unable to beat Verstappen's best time on medium-hard Pirelli.



Fernando Alonso still without a time after half an hour: apparently a problem with the drive unit or the engine cover.



After 40 minutes, Verstappen circled on soft tyres, set a new fastest time - and came in with some unusual news. "There's something rolling around in the footwell." The Dutchman got out, the mechanics threw themselves on the car.



Sergio Pérez slid into second place, barely three tenths of a second behind Verstappen, to the delight of the fans. But then the amazing Alex Albon in the Williams also had soft tyres fitted - second fastest, just 95 thousandths behind leader Verstappen!





1st practice, Mexico01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.51905 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.57906th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.74507 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.76108 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.85009 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.95910th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.96911th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.00612th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.25013th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.41114th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.43915th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.59516th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.62917th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.22318th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.39119th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,21920th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time