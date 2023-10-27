Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): Penalty, last in Mexico

Bitter pill for Japan's Yuki Tsunoda: The AlphaTauri driver has to move to the end of the grid after the installation of a new drive unit, in all likelihood he will start from the pit lane.

It was to be expected in the last quarter of the season: The 20 Formula 1 drivers are in the red when it comes to engine parts - and AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda is feeling the effects.

As the FIA confirms, his car has had its entire power unit replaced. Since this is the fifth engine, a penalty move is unavoidable.

As a reminder - in the premier class, four drive units are allowed per driver and season. According to Article 28.2 of the Sporting Regulations, these are in detail:

4 internal combustion engines (ICE)

4 MGU-H (motor generation unit heat, electrical generator at the turbocharger,

4 MGU-K (motor generation unit kinetic, electrical generator for braking energy)

4 turbochargers

2 batteries

2 control electronics units

8 exhaust systems



In terms of penalties, the following is stipulated: Should a driver use more engine components than permitted, he will be threatened with a shift in the starting grid according to Article 28.3, by ten grid positions for the first additional element (if, for example, a fifth combustion engine is due), by five grid positions for each further additional element (if even these five are not enough).



If a pilot gets more than 15 grid positions penalty on a weekend due to the installation of new engine parts, then he automatically has to start from the very back. This applies to Tsunoda, regardless of what place he achieves in the final practice on Saturday.



The usual procedure of a racing team: if the own driver is last anyway, the car is tuned better for the race, which makes a start from the pit lane necessary. However, this has not yet been confirmed by AlphaTauri.





1st practice, Mexico

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:19.718 min

02 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.095 sec

03 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.297 sec

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.519

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.579

06th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.745

07 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.761

08 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.850

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.959

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.969

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.006

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.250

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.411

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.439

15th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.595

16th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.629

17th Isack Hadjar (F), AlphaTauri, +2.223

18th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +2.391

19th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +3,219

20th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, no time